Suditi Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
55.48
85.95
78.04
33.01
80.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.48
85.95
78.04
33.01
80.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.25
0.57
0
0.21
Total Income
55.91
86.2
78.61
33.01
80.95
Total Expenditure
60.4
90.79
73.79
36.77
75.93
PBIDT
-4.49
-4.59
4.82
-3.76
5.01
Interest
0.93
2.94
3.23
3.34
3.42
PBDT
-5.42
-7.53
1.59
-7.1
1.59
Depreciation
2.07
1.07
1.02
1.27
1.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.48
Deferred Tax
-0.17
0.01
0.04
0.01
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.32
-8.61
0.53
-8.38
-0.5
Minority Interest After NP
-0.18
-0.03
0
-0.04
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.49
-8.57
-0.3
-11.65
-0.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.49
-8.57
-0.3
-11.65
-0.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.91
-3.26
-0.17
-6.66
-0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.37
26.37
17.55
17.55
17.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.09
-5.34
6.17
-11.39
6.2
PBDTM(%)
-9.76
-8.76
2.03
-21.5
1.96
PATM(%)
-13.19
-10.01
0.67
-25.38
-0.61
