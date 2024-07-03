iifl-logo-icon 1
Suditi Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

45.62
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

55.48

85.95

78.04

33.01

80.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.48

85.95

78.04

33.01

80.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.25

0.57

0

0.21

Total Income

55.91

86.2

78.61

33.01

80.95

Total Expenditure

60.4

90.79

73.79

36.77

75.93

PBIDT

-4.49

-4.59

4.82

-3.76

5.01

Interest

0.93

2.94

3.23

3.34

3.42

PBDT

-5.42

-7.53

1.59

-7.1

1.59

Depreciation

2.07

1.07

1.02

1.27

1.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.48

Deferred Tax

-0.17

0.01

0.04

0.01

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.32

-8.61

0.53

-8.38

-0.5

Minority Interest After NP

-0.18

-0.03

0

-0.04

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.49

-8.57

-0.3

-11.65

-0.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.49

-8.57

-0.3

-11.65

-0.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.91

-3.26

-0.17

-6.66

-0.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.37

26.37

17.55

17.55

17.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.09

-5.34

6.17

-11.39

6.2

PBDTM(%)

-9.76

-8.76

2.03

-21.5

1.96

PATM(%)

-13.19

-10.01

0.67

-25.38

-0.61

Suditi Industrie: Related NEWS

No Record Found

