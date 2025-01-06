iifl-logo-icon 1
Suditi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-15.14

0.2

4.86

3.64

Depreciation

-1.56

-2.06

-1.5

-1.78

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.18

-1.47

-1.46

Working capital

-8.02

19

0.55

6.1

Other operating items

Operating

-24.76

16.95

2.42

6.5

Capital expenditure

0.44

2.23

1.33

0.57

Free cash flow

-24.31

19.18

3.75

7.08

Equity raised

48.74

41.43

25.54

20.66

Investing

0

-0.01

0.04

0

Financing

6

16.04

2.63

2.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.42

76.64

31.98

29.88

