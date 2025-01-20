iifl-logo-icon 1
Suditi Industries Ltd Key Ratios

42.91
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Suditi Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.16

-8.53

15.65

0.25

Op profit growth

-369.71

-54.58

13.6

24.57

EBIT growth

-554.32

-64.88

17.95

23.46

Net profit growth

960.55

-152

50.3

62.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-22.93

4.49

9.04

9.2

EBIT margin

-25.48

2.96

7.72

7.56

Net profit margin

-35.01

-1.74

3.06

2.36

RoCE

-19.07

3.95

13.22

12.84

RoNW

-16.34

-1.17

2.59

1.89

RoA

-6.55

-0.58

1.31

1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.01

-0.94

1.9

1.26

Dividend per share

0

0

0.2

0

Cash EPS

-10.9

-2.13

0.96

0.17

Book value per share

8.81

21.77

19.25

17.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.76

-8.56

30.38

50.53

P/CEPS

-0.91

-3.77

59.86

370.74

P/B

1.13

0.36

2.99

3.66

EV/EBIDTA

-5.36

10.65

13.99

15.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.21

12.47

-31.68

-42.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

281.75

147.07

110.01

103.52

Inventory days

294.02

150.99

123

114.13

Creditor days

-161.79

-98.98

-76.06

-65.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.69

-0.65

-2.39

-2.19

Net debt / equity

2.69

0.98

1.01

0.88

Net debt / op. profit

-3.62

8.8

3.5

3.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.59

-59.18

-53.78

-48.95

Employee costs

-7.72

-7.51

-9.17

-10.44

Other costs

-43.61

-28.81

-27.99

-31.39

