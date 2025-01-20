Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.16
-8.53
15.65
0.25
Op profit growth
-369.71
-54.58
13.6
24.57
EBIT growth
-554.32
-64.88
17.95
23.46
Net profit growth
960.55
-152
50.3
62.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-22.93
4.49
9.04
9.2
EBIT margin
-25.48
2.96
7.72
7.56
Net profit margin
-35.01
-1.74
3.06
2.36
RoCE
-19.07
3.95
13.22
12.84
RoNW
-16.34
-1.17
2.59
1.89
RoA
-6.55
-0.58
1.31
1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.01
-0.94
1.9
1.26
Dividend per share
0
0
0.2
0
Cash EPS
-10.9
-2.13
0.96
0.17
Book value per share
8.81
21.77
19.25
17.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.76
-8.56
30.38
50.53
P/CEPS
-0.91
-3.77
59.86
370.74
P/B
1.13
0.36
2.99
3.66
EV/EBIDTA
-5.36
10.65
13.99
15.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.21
12.47
-31.68
-42.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
281.75
147.07
110.01
103.52
Inventory days
294.02
150.99
123
114.13
Creditor days
-161.79
-98.98
-76.06
-65.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.69
-0.65
-2.39
-2.19
Net debt / equity
2.69
0.98
1.01
0.88
Net debt / op. profit
-3.62
8.8
3.5
3.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.59
-59.18
-53.78
-48.95
Employee costs
-7.72
-7.51
-9.17
-10.44
Other costs
-43.61
-28.81
-27.99
-31.39
