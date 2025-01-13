iifl-logo-icon 1
Suditi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

42.95
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:35:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.37

26.37

17.55

17.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.29

-12.56

-19.77

9.19

Net Worth

2.08

13.81

-2.22

26.74

Minority Interest

Debt

2.48

1.24

41.45

41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.56

15.05

39.23

67.74

Fixed Assets

11.18

13.9

9.1

9.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.14

2.13

2.12

0.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.48

0.18

0.06

0.11

Networking Capital

-9.4

-1.34

27.66

57.06

Inventories

3.07

6.43

20.58

36.88

Inventory Days

266.22

Sundry Debtors

29.31

32.99

37.02

36.28

Debtor Days

261.89

Other Current Assets

5.77

8.27

19.06

18.12

Sundry Creditors

-20.85

-30.25

-32.04

-25.11

Creditor Days

181.26

Other Current Liabilities

-26.7

-18.78

-16.96

-9.11

Cash

0.16

0.17

0.29

0.31

Total Assets

4.56

15.04

39.23

67.75

