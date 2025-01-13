Suditi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.37
26.37
17.55
17.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.29
-12.56
-19.77
9.19
Net Worth
2.08
13.81
-2.22
26.74
Minority Interest
Debt
2.48
1.24
41.45
41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.56
15.05
39.23
67.74
Fixed Assets
11.18
13.9
9.1
9.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.14
2.13
2.12
0.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.48
0.18
0.06
0.11
Networking Capital
-9.4
-1.34
27.66
57.06
Inventories
3.07
6.43
20.58
36.88
Inventory Days
266.22
Sundry Debtors
29.31
32.99
37.02
36.28
Debtor Days
261.89
Other Current Assets
5.77
8.27
19.06
18.12
Sundry Creditors
-20.85
-30.25
-32.04
-25.11
Creditor Days
181.26
Other Current Liabilities
-26.7
-18.78
-16.96
-9.11
Cash
0.16
0.17
0.29
0.31
Total Assets
4.56
15.04
39.23
67.75
