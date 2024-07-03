Suditi Industries Ltd Summary

Suditi Industries Limited (Earlier known as Suditi Hosiery Processors Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 12, 1991. As a result, the name of Company was changed to Suditi Industries Limited effective on 21 October, 1994. The Company manufactures 100% cotton knitted fabric and Polar fleece fabric. The Company is in the business of processing and manufacturing of knitted hosiery fabrics and readymade garments and retail sector.The company produces processed and finished fabric. SIL has also set up a knitting division with an investment of Rs 31 cr with financial assistance from IDBI. The project commissioning was delayed by six months coupled with initial teething troubles at the plant. The capacity of the project has been further increased with the addition of eighteen sets of machines in Jan.96. The company has entered into a MoU with DXB Knits, Dubai, to buy back at least 75% of the production. The company proposes to undertake further expansion of the existing processing and knitting capacities in 1996-97, by investing around Rs 40 cr.In 1994-95, the company fulfilled the export obligation of Rs 17.10 cr undertaken under the EPCG scheme. On the basis of its export performance, the company was awarded the status of an Export House in Jun.95. In 1996-97 the company undertook an expansion programme of Fabrics with the total project cost estimated to be Rs 30.75 crores. It was part financed by a term loan from IDBI of Rs 18.50 crores. The project is expected to be completed by Mar-Apr 1998. The company is proposed to set up its own garment manufacturing division to manufacture the garments and made-ups directly for exports.During the year 1999-2000, the companys proposed expansion programme has reached the final stage of completion and the entire new factory building is ready and has been put into use for storage and despatch purposes.The Company expanded first phase by starting commercial production in the garment unit from October 2006. It modernized and upgraded the processing facilities during the year 2009. It started the retail division under the Brand Name RIOT in 2010. It expanded the scope of Retail business by adding outlets through Large Format Stores (LFS) like Reliance/life style etc. in 2012. In 2013, it completed the execution of the printing project at the existing factory unit at Navi Mumbai and started commercial production. Apart from this the second garment unit at Bhiwandi also started commercial production during the same period. It formed a joint venture with another company M/s. Project Anushka Sharma Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., which incorporated on 19th.September 2017.