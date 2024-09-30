|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the copies of newspaper advertisement published in Business Standard (English) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) on Monday, September 09, 2024 intimating the shareholders regarding the 33rd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The copies of the newspaper advertisement is enclosed herewith for your record. We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the members of Suditi Industries Limited held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
