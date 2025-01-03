|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Dec 2024
|3 Jan 2025
|Outcome of the Board meeting held on Wednesday, 04th December 2024. Proceedings cum Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of Suditi Industries Limited held on Friday, January 03, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/01/2025) Please find attached herewith voting results and scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2025)
