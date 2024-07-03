Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Summary

Sulabh Engineers & Services Limited was incorporated in April, 1983. It is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and is engaged in lending and related activities. The present product range includes loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Working Capital loans, loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Term Loans against Property and loans for Purchase of Commercial Property. The Company has partnered with various renowned Banks and Financial Institutions for asset collateral management and securitization.Asset financing aims to meet short-term and long-term financing needs of corporate houses. The Company want to leverage balance sheet offering to strengthen relationships further with corporate houses. Funding a client for acquiring assets using the asset as collateral. Acquisition funding can also be done in form of bridge financing where in the funding is later sold down to other lenders. Apart from asset financing, the Company helps micro and small enterprises grow and capitalize on business opportunities in an expanding economy. Their Business Loans cater to a wide variety of business needs ranging from working capital for stocks and manufacturing to loans for capital expenses. Balance transfer advantage helps Company to transfer an existing loan from another financial institution or bank at attractive rates.The Business carried on by the Company was taken over by the New Management in pursuance with the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares And Takeover) Regulations 1997 in and proper intimation and disclosures have been made to all the concerned authorities i.e. stock Exchanges, RBI, Registrar of companies and Securities Exchange And Board of India. The Share Purchase Agreement in the matter of takeover process was entered into between the Acquirers and the old Promoters of the Company and Public Announcement and an Open Offer had been made by the Acquirer in pursuance with SEBI. The takeover process was completed by fulfilling all norms prescribed by the SEBI in 2010-11.