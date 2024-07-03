Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5.19
Prev. Close₹5.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹5.19
Day's Low₹4.99
52 Week's High₹7.38
52 Week's Low₹4.51
Book Value₹2.82
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.64
P/E28.33
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.06
16
15.2
14.53
Net Worth
27.11
26.05
25.25
24.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.44
1.86
0.28
-0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.16
3.63
3.35
2.23
3.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.16
3.63
3.35
2.23
3.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.01
0.39
0.25
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Vimal Kumar Sharma
Executive Director & CFO
Seema Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Chand Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rekha Kejriwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
Summary
Sulabh Engineers & Services Limited was incorporated in April, 1983. It is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and is engaged in lending and related activities. The present product range includes loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Working Capital loans, loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Term Loans against Property and loans for Purchase of Commercial Property. The Company has partnered with various renowned Banks and Financial Institutions for asset collateral management and securitization.Asset financing aims to meet short-term and long-term financing needs of corporate houses. The Company want to leverage balance sheet offering to strengthen relationships further with corporate houses. Funding a client for acquiring assets using the asset as collateral. Acquisition funding can also be done in form of bridge financing where in the funding is later sold down to other lenders. Apart from asset financing, the Company helps micro and small enterprises grow and capitalize on business opportunities in an expanding economy. Their Business Loans cater to a wide variety of business needs ranging from working capital for stocks and manufacturing to loans for capital expenses. Balance transfer advantage helps Company to transfer an existing loan from another financial institution or bank at attractive rates.The Business carried on by the Company was taken over by the New Management in pursuance with the SEBI (Substantial Acquisi
