Summary

Sulabh Engineers & Services Limited was incorporated in April, 1983. It is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and is engaged in lending and related activities. The present product range includes loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Working Capital loans, loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Term Loans against Property and loans for Purchase of Commercial Property. The Company has partnered with various renowned Banks and Financial Institutions for asset collateral management and securitization.Asset financing aims to meet short-term and long-term financing needs of corporate houses. The Company want to leverage balance sheet offering to strengthen relationships further with corporate houses. Funding a client for acquiring assets using the asset as collateral. Acquisition funding can also be done in form of bridge financing where in the funding is later sold down to other lenders. Apart from asset financing, the Company helps micro and small enterprises grow and capitalize on business opportunities in an expanding economy. Their Business Loans cater to a wide variety of business needs ranging from working capital for stocks and manufacturing to loans for capital expenses. Balance transfer advantage helps Company to transfer an existing loan from another financial institution or bank at attractive rates.The Business carried on by the Company was taken over by the New Management in pursuance with the SEBI (Substantial Acquisi

