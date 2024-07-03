iifl-logo-icon 1
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Share Price

5.04
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:35:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.19
  • Day's High5.19
  • 52 Wk High7.38
  • Prev. Close5.1
  • Day's Low4.99
  • 52 Wk Low 4.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E28.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.82
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 74.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.06

16

15.2

14.53

Net Worth

27.11

26.05

25.25

24.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.44

1.86

0.28

-0.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.16

3.63

3.35

2.23

3.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.16

3.63

3.35

2.23

3.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.01

0.39

0.25

0

View Annually Results

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Vimal Kumar Sharma

Executive Director & CFO

Seema Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Chand Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rekha Kejriwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd

Summary

Sulabh Engineers & Services Limited was incorporated in April, 1983. It is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and is engaged in lending and related activities. The present product range includes loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Working Capital loans, loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Term Loans against Property and loans for Purchase of Commercial Property. The Company has partnered with various renowned Banks and Financial Institutions for asset collateral management and securitization.Asset financing aims to meet short-term and long-term financing needs of corporate houses. The Company want to leverage balance sheet offering to strengthen relationships further with corporate houses. Funding a client for acquiring assets using the asset as collateral. Acquisition funding can also be done in form of bridge financing where in the funding is later sold down to other lenders. Apart from asset financing, the Company helps micro and small enterprises grow and capitalize on business opportunities in an expanding economy. Their Business Loans cater to a wide variety of business needs ranging from working capital for stocks and manufacturing to loans for capital expenses. Balance transfer advantage helps Company to transfer an existing loan from another financial institution or bank at attractive rates.The Business carried on by the Company was taken over by the New Management in pursuance with the SEBI (Substantial Acquisi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd share price today?

The Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd is ₹50.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd is 28.33 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd is ₹4.51 and ₹7.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd?

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.00%, 3 Years at -5.33%, 1 Year at -14.57%, 6 Month at -4.32%, 3 Month at -9.57% and 1 Month at -0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.56 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 74.37 %

