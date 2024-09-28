|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended, the Notice Convening the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company (AGM), and the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 are enclosed herewith. Submission of Summary of Proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Company has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of 41st Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
