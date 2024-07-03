Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.83
1.62
-2.04
2.1
2.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.83
1.62
-2.04
2.1
2.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0.81
0
0
Total Income
1.84
1.62
-1.23
2.1
2.21
Total Expenditure
0.61
0.98
-2.45
1.61
1.82
PBIDT
1.23
0.64
1.22
0.49
0.39
Interest
0.11
0.09
0.17
0
0
PBDT
1.13
0.54
1.05
0.49
0.39
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.08
-0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.34
0.09
0.19
0.1
0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.75
0.42
0.8
0.31
0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0.58
0.01
0.29
-0.02
0.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.17
0.41
0.52
0.33
0.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.17
0.41
0.52
0.33
0.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
0.04
0.08
0.03
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
67.21
39.5
-59.8
23.33
17.64
PBDTM(%)
61.74
33.33
-51.47
23.33
17.64
PATM(%)
40.98
25.92
-39.21
14.76
15.38
