Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Quarterly Results

4.96
(-1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.83

1.62

-2.04

2.1

2.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.83

1.62

-2.04

2.1

2.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0.81

0

0

Total Income

1.84

1.62

-1.23

2.1

2.21

Total Expenditure

0.61

0.98

-2.45

1.61

1.82

PBIDT

1.23

0.64

1.22

0.49

0.39

Interest

0.11

0.09

0.17

0

0

PBDT

1.13

0.54

1.05

0.49

0.39

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.08

-0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.34

0.09

0.19

0.1

0.06

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.75

0.42

0.8

0.31

0.34

Minority Interest After NP

0.58

0.01

0.29

-0.02

0.18

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.17

0.41

0.52

0.33

0.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.17

0.41

0.52

0.33

0.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0.04

0.08

0.03

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

67.21

39.5

-59.8

23.33

17.64

PBDTM(%)

61.74

33.33

-51.47

23.33

17.64

PATM(%)

40.98

25.92

-39.21

14.76

15.38

