Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.2
2.36
1.91
1.42
0.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.2
2.36
1.91
1.42
0.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
5.2
2.38
1.91
1.42
0.9
Total Expenditure
3.93
1.11
0.79
0.56
-0.03
PBIDT
1.28
1.26
1.12
0.85
0.93
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.28
1.26
1.11
0.85
0.93
Depreciation
0.09
0.11
0.14
0.11
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.24
0.22
0.14
0.17
0.18
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.94
0.94
0.84
0.58
0.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.94
0.94
0.84
0.58
0.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.94
0.94
0.84
0.58
0.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.06
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.61
53.38
58.63
59.85
103.33
PBDTM(%)
24.61
53.38
58.11
59.85
103.33
PATM(%)
18.07
39.83
43.97
40.84
80
