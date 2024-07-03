iifl-logo-icon 1
Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5
(0.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.2

2.36

1.91

1.42

0.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.2

2.36

1.91

1.42

0.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0

0

0

Total Income

5.2

2.38

1.91

1.42

0.9

Total Expenditure

3.93

1.11

0.79

0.56

-0.03

PBIDT

1.28

1.26

1.12

0.85

0.93

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.28

1.26

1.11

0.85

0.93

Depreciation

0.09

0.11

0.14

0.11

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.24

0.22

0.14

0.17

0.18

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.94

0.94

0.84

0.58

0.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.94

0.94

0.84

0.58

0.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.94

0.94

0.84

0.58

0.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.06

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.61

53.38

58.63

59.85

103.33

PBDTM(%)

24.61

53.38

58.11

59.85

103.33

PATM(%)

18.07

39.83

43.97

40.84

80

