|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business items. Sulabh Engineers And Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14 November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results ( Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other business items. Outcome of Board Meeting for June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|BOARD MEETING OUTCOME REGARDING CHANGE IN STATUTORY AUDITOR
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for consideration and Approval of the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results together with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Change of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (both Stand alone & Consolidated) of the company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st December2023 Approval of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st December,2023 & Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 Ref: Regulation 30 and 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Discloser Requirement) Regulation 2015. Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting today i.e 12.02.2024, inter-alia took the following decisions. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st December,2023. 2. Took on record the Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. The extract of unaudited financial results would be published as per requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Discloser Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.