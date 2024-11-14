iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Board Meeting

5.45
(5.83%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sulabh Engineers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business items. Sulabh Engineers And Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14 November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results ( Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other business items. Outcome of Board Meeting for June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
BOARD MEETING OUTCOME REGARDING CHANGE IN STATUTORY AUDITOR
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for consideration and Approval of the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results together with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Change of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SULABH ENGINEERS & SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (both Stand alone & Consolidated) of the company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st December2023 Approval of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st December,2023 & Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 Ref: Regulation 30 and 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Discloser Requirement) Regulation 2015. Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting today i.e 12.02.2024, inter-alia took the following decisions. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st December,2023. 2. Took on record the Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. The extract of unaudited financial results would be published as per requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Discloser Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Sulabh Engineers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.