To,

The Members of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited,

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and profit/loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We draw your attention to "Note 33 (iii)" to the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements, which indicates that certain companies, to whom the Company had given significant loans and/or advances amounting in total to Rs. 192.07 Lakhs (Rs. 194.57 Lakhs), whose name have been struck-off from the list of registered companies by the Registrar of Companies of Gujarat and Mumbai. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty of realizing such loans/advances. Management has not provided for the losses arising out of non-realization of such loans/advances and these loans are stated at their carrying amounts, which constitutes a departure from the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The

Companys records indicate that had management recognized and made provision for such losses in the statement of profit and loss for the year, the carrying amounts of the loans/advances in the balance sheet would have been reduced by the said amount at 31st March, 2023, the net income and shareholders equity would have been reduced by the same amounts respectively. However, the amount of provision for loss is not quantified by the management.

We draw your attention to "Note 2 (j)" to the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements, which indicates that the company has Investments of Rs. 3,44,665 at carrying value. On the basis of audit procedures carried out the company failed to produces any document supporting the ownership of the Investments as at the date of balance sheet. Had management recognized such losses in the statement of profit and loss for the year, the carrying amounts of the Investments in the balance sheet would have been reduced by the said amount at 31st March, 2023, the net income and shareholders equity would have been reduced by the same amounts respectively.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have not observed any matters that classifies as the key audit matter to be communicated in our audit report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2".

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would have impact on its financial positions in its Ind AS financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts which are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belied, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregated) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to belive that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The company has not declared or paid any divided during the year.

For, S K Jha & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 126173W

Sd/-

Nikhil Makhija

Partner

M.No. 176178

UDIN: 23176178BGVPKR5260

Date: 30.05.2023

Place: Ahmedabad

Annexure -1 referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The company does not carry intangible assets during the financial year, hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (a) B is not applicable to the company.

(b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property as on balance sheet date hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (c) is not applicable to the company.

(d) The company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year, hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (d) is not applicable to the company.

(e) No Proceeding have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventories:

(a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate discrepancies noticed during physical verifications have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. In our Opinion and According to information and explanation given to us by the management, during the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and has not complied with section 186 since, the loans/advances given by company are interest free and to stricken off companies.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues except TDS and Professional Tax with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans taken and funds raised:

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, no funds are raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of subsidiaries.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of any Securities held in its Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies. x. In respect of money raised:

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment of shares for the purpose for which they were raised.

xi. In respect of fraud:

(a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) In our Opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us, No whistle blower complaints are received by the company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit System:

(a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. xvi.

(a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has incurred no cash loss of during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attentions, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is neither holding nor subsidiary of any company and hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable.

For, S K Jha & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 126173W

Sd/-

Nikhil Makhija

Partner

M.No. 176178

Date: 30.05.2023

Place: Ahmedabad

Annexure -2 Referred To In Paragraph 2 (F) Of the Section on "Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements" Of Our Report Of Even Date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sumuka Agro Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 which is based on criteria established in Internal Control Integrated Framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Tread way Commission (2013 framework) (the COSO 2013 criteria) in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established under the COSO 2013 criteria, which considers the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting in COSO 2013 criteria, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, S K Jha & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 126173W

Sd/-

Nikhil Makhija

Partner

M.No. 176178

Date: 30.05.2023

Place: Ahmedabad