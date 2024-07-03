Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹204
Prev. Close₹203.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.54
Day's High₹205.45
Day's Low₹190.2
52 Week's High₹243
52 Week's Low₹141.6
Book Value₹21.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)143.42
P/E34.22
EPS5.96
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.11
7.11
5.44
5.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.32
2.06
-3.65
-3.88
Net Worth
13.43
9.17
1.79
1.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.05
0.48
1.77
0.69
yoy growth (%)
116.29
-72.62
154.77
585.04
Raw materials
-0.42
-0.21
-1.07
-0.39
As % of sales
40.52
43.19
60.16
56.18
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.2
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.46
0.01
-0.33
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
0
Working capital
0.4
-0.09
-2.32
2.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
116.29
-72.62
154.77
585.04
Op profit growth
909.93
-115.11
16.93
6,701.78
EBIT growth
3,601.61
-103.83
25.65
-670.6
Net profit growth
4,701.65
-102.75
25.33
-917.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Paresh Thakker
Executive Director & CFO
Shaili Vijaybhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Bhavin Harshadbhai Mehta
Executive Director
Shilpa M
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amitkumar Rathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Swami
Addtnl Independent Director
Mangina Srinivas Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Sumuka Agro Industries Limited (Formerly known as Superb Papers Limited) was incorporated in June, 1989. The Company name was changed from Superb Papers Limited to Sumuka Agro Industries Limited with effect from September 15, 2016.The Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing & dealing in machinery for paper industry earlier. The Company presently is engaged in the business of Trading of a wide array of Dry Fruits Products and ready to cook items, nankeen and snacks, sweet and spices, selling of packaged foods online, etc.During the year 2016, Company diversified its business from paper industry to agro-based industry. The Company started with 6 product range in 2017 and has established 53 strong SKUs accepted in South Market. The object clause of the Company was amended during the year 2021-22 to include ready to cook items, nankeen and snacks, sweet and spices, selling of packaged foods online, etc.
Read More
The Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd is ₹143.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd is 34.22 and 9.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd is ₹141.6 and ₹243 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.27%, 3 Years at 115.96%, 1 Year at 20.11%, 6 Month at 3.34%, 3 Month at 2.18% and 1 Month at 15.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.