Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

201.8
(-1.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open204
  • Day's High205.45
  • 52 Wk High243
  • Prev. Close203.95
  • Day's Low190.2
  • 52 Wk Low 141.6
  • Turnover (lac)26.54
  • P/E34.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.43
  • EPS5.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)143.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

204

Prev. Close

203.95

Turnover(Lac.)

26.54

Day's High

205.45

Day's Low

190.2

52 Week's High

243

52 Week's Low

141.6

Book Value

21.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

143.42

P/E

34.22

EPS

5.96

Divi. Yield

0

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.70%

Non-Promoter- 14.77%

Institutions: 14.76%

Non-Institutions: 57.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.11

7.11

5.44

5.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.32

2.06

-3.65

-3.88

Net Worth

13.43

9.17

1.79

1.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.05

0.48

1.77

0.69

yoy growth (%)

116.29

-72.62

154.77

585.04

Raw materials

-0.42

-0.21

-1.07

-0.39

As % of sales

40.52

43.19

60.16

56.18

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.2

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.46

0.01

-0.33

-0.26

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

0

Working capital

0.4

-0.09

-2.32

2.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

116.29

-72.62

154.77

585.04

Op profit growth

909.93

-115.11

16.93

6,701.78

EBIT growth

3,601.61

-103.83

25.65

-670.6

Net profit growth

4,701.65

-102.75

25.33

-917.97

No Record Found

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Paresh Thakker

Executive Director & CFO

Shaili Vijaybhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Bhavin Harshadbhai Mehta

Executive Director

Shilpa M

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amitkumar Rathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Swami

Addtnl Independent Director

Mangina Srinivas Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Sumuka Agro Industries Limited (Formerly known as Superb Papers Limited) was incorporated in June, 1989. The Company name was changed from Superb Papers Limited to Sumuka Agro Industries Limited with effect from September 15, 2016.The Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing & dealing in machinery for paper industry earlier. The Company presently is engaged in the business of Trading of a wide array of Dry Fruits Products and ready to cook items, nankeen and snacks, sweet and spices, selling of packaged foods online, etc.During the year 2016, Company diversified its business from paper industry to agro-based industry. The Company started with 6 product range in 2017 and has established 53 strong SKUs accepted in South Market. The object clause of the Company was amended during the year 2021-22 to include ready to cook items, nankeen and snacks, sweet and spices, selling of packaged foods online, etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd is ₹143.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd is 34.22 and 9.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd is ₹141.6 and ₹243 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd?

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.27%, 3 Years at 115.96%, 1 Year at 20.11%, 6 Month at 3.34%, 3 Month at 2.18% and 1 Month at 15.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.71 %
Institutions - 14.76 %
Public - 57.53 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.