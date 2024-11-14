Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for Quarter and Half year ended on September 302024 along with Limited Review Report and to Consider other Business Transaction. Meeting of Board of Directors of the Sumuka Agro Industries Limited was held at registered office of the company situated at Shanti Bihar Building No. C 5, Shop no. 6, Mira Road E Thane: 401105, Maharashtra on today, i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 and the Board of Directors transacted the Following Business : 1. Considered and Approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024. The un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Six Months ended on September 30, 2024 is enclosed along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. S K Jha & Co. (Having FRN: 126173W) Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company. - Annexure I 2. Other Business Transactions. Further, the closure of Trading Window for the purpose of Trading in the Shares of the Company shall re-open from November 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

We would like to inform the Exchange that, Board has considered ans approved appointment of Mr. Mallikarjuna K R as Additional Non Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 302024. & to consider other business transactions. Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14,2024 to consider and approve Standalone audited Financial statement for the quarter ans three months ended on June 30,2024 and to consider other business transaction. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held through Circular Resolution to consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Samir Khan as Additional Non Executive Director of the Company and to Consider other Business Transactions attached herewith for your reference.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended on March 312024 along with Auditors Report there on and other business transactions. Sumuka Agro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter & Year Ended on March 31,2024 and Other Business Transaction. Meeting Scheduled to consider above transactions on May 28,2024 is adjourned due to certain unavoidable Circumstances & will be conducted on May 29,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Held on May 29,2024 to consider and approve Financial Results for F.Y ended on March 31,2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29,2024 to Consider & Approve Audited Financial Statements for Quarter & Year ended on March 31,2024 & Other business Transaction (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today April 12,2024 to approve the Postal Ballot Notice and Transaction mentioned therein.

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 28 Jan 2024