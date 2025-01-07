Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.05
0.48
1.77
0.69
yoy growth (%)
116.29
-72.62
154.77
585.04
Raw materials
-0.42
-0.21
-1.07
-0.39
As % of sales
40.52
43.19
60.16
56.18
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.2
-0.13
As % of sales
2.4
12.83
11.65
20
Other costs
-0.14
-0.16
-0.8
-0.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.42
34.62
45.1
60.69
Operating profit
0.45
0.04
-0.3
-0.25
OPM
43.64
9.34
-16.92
-36.88
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.02
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.46
0.01
-0.33
-0.26
Taxes
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax rate
-7.72
-28.86
-2.74
-0.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
0
-0.32
-0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.42
0
-0.32
-0.25
yoy growth (%)
4,701.65
-102.75
25.33
-917.97
NPM
40.71
1.83
-18.19
-36.98
