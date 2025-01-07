iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

200
(3.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.05

0.48

1.77

0.69

yoy growth (%)

116.29

-72.62

154.77

585.04

Raw materials

-0.42

-0.21

-1.07

-0.39

As % of sales

40.52

43.19

60.16

56.18

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.2

-0.13

As % of sales

2.4

12.83

11.65

20

Other costs

-0.14

-0.16

-0.8

-0.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.42

34.62

45.1

60.69

Operating profit

0.45

0.04

-0.3

-0.25

OPM

43.64

9.34

-16.92

-36.88

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.46

0.01

-0.33

-0.26

Taxes

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax rate

-7.72

-28.86

-2.74

-0.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

0

-0.32

-0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.42

0

-0.32

-0.25

yoy growth (%)

4,701.65

-102.75

25.33

-917.97

NPM

40.71

1.83

-18.19

-36.98

Sumuka Agro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.