Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.46
0.01
-0.33
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
0
Working capital
0.4
-0.09
-2.32
2.06
Other operating items
Operating
0.81
-0.11
-2.67
1.79
Capital expenditure
0
-0.05
0.12
0.12
Free cash flow
0.81
-0.16
-2.55
1.91
Equity raised
-8.61
-8.31
-7.35
-6.84
Investing
0
0
-0.36
0
Financing
1.22
1.22
1.37
0.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.58
-7.26
-8.9
-4.16
