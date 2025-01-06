iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Sumuka Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.46

0.01

-0.33

-0.26

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

0

Working capital

0.4

-0.09

-2.32

2.06

Other operating items

Operating

0.81

-0.11

-2.67

1.79

Capital expenditure

0

-0.05

0.12

0.12

Free cash flow

0.81

-0.16

-2.55

1.91

Equity raised

-8.61

-8.31

-7.35

-6.84

Investing

0

0

-0.36

0

Financing

1.22

1.22

1.37

0.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.58

-7.26

-8.9

-4.16

