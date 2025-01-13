iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

193
(-3.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:40:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.11

7.11

5.44

5.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.32

2.06

-3.65

-3.88

Net Worth

13.43

9.17

1.79

1.56

Minority Interest

Debt

0.56

0.57

0.61

0.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.99

9.74

2.4

2.17

Fixed Assets

1

1.15

0.08

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

Networking Capital

12.47

7.61

1.67

1.37

Inventories

0.89

3.35

0.06

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

21.33

10.84

0.72

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.46

3.54

2.05

2.05

Sundry Creditors

-7.83

-8.99

-0.73

-0.51

Creditor Days

176.7

Other Current Liabilities

-3.38

-1.13

-0.43

-0.17

Cash

0.48

0.94

0.61

0.66

Total Assets

13.99

9.74

2.4

2.17

