Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.11
7.11
5.44
5.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.32
2.06
-3.65
-3.88
Net Worth
13.43
9.17
1.79
1.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0.56
0.57
0.61
0.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.99
9.74
2.4
2.17
Fixed Assets
1
1.15
0.08
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
Networking Capital
12.47
7.61
1.67
1.37
Inventories
0.89
3.35
0.06
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
21.33
10.84
0.72
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.46
3.54
2.05
2.05
Sundry Creditors
-7.83
-8.99
-0.73
-0.51
Creditor Days
176.7
Other Current Liabilities
-3.38
-1.13
-0.43
-0.17
Cash
0.48
0.94
0.61
0.66
Total Assets
13.99
9.74
2.4
2.17
