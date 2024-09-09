|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Please find attached Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please find attached summerised proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 09,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, Please take on note that Registered Office of the Company has shifted from Shop No. 1 & 7, Ground Floor, Empress Chambers, Plot No. 89 A & B Sector 1, Kandiwali, Maharashtra : 400067 to Shanti Bihar Building No. C-5, Shop No. 6, Mira Road E, Thane : 401105 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)
