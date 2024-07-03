iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Company Summary

197.15
(4.17%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:46:00 PM

Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd Summary

Sumuka Agro Industries Limited (Formerly known as Superb Papers Limited) was incorporated in June, 1989. The Company name was changed from Superb Papers Limited to Sumuka Agro Industries Limited with effect from September 15, 2016.The Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing & dealing in machinery for paper industry earlier. The Company presently is engaged in the business of Trading of a wide array of Dry Fruits Products and ready to cook items, nankeen and snacks, sweet and spices, selling of packaged foods online, etc.During the year 2016, Company diversified its business from paper industry to agro-based industry. The Company started with 6 product range in 2017 and has established 53 strong SKUs accepted in South Market. The object clause of the Company was amended during the year 2021-22 to include ready to cook items, nankeen and snacks, sweet and spices, selling of packaged foods online, etc.

