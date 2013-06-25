Sun Granite Export Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
10.68
10.68
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-8.49
-7.38
Net Worth
2.19
3.3
Minority Interest
Debt
8.54
8.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.05
Total Liabilities
10.78
11.91
Fixed Assets
3.69
3.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
6.99
8.03
Inventories
4.1
4.35
Inventory Days
48,242.91
3,567.28
Sundry Debtors
1.75
2.15
Debtor Days
20,591.48
1,763.14
Other Current Assets
1.93
2.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.2
Creditor Days
2,823.97
164.01
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.49
Cash
0.1
0.07
Total Assets
10.78
11.92
