Sun Granite Export Ltd Share Price Live

12.12
(-4.94%)
Jun 25, 2013|12:00:00 AM

  • Open12.12
  • Day's High12.12
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close12.75
  • Day's Low12.12
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sun Granite Export Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

12.12

Prev. Close

12.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

12.12

Day's Low

12.12

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sun Granite Export Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sun Granite Export Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sun Granite Export Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.63%

Non-Promoter- 3.60%

Institutions: 3.59%

Non-Institutions: 72.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sun Granite Export Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

10.68

10.68

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-8.49

-7.38

Net Worth

2.19

3.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.03

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-93.03

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.55

As % of sales

834.48

125.16

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.1

-1.98

Depreciation

-0.42

-1.04

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.03

Op profit growth

-0.05

EBIT growth

-49.09

Net profit growth

-44.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.46

0.5

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.46

0.5

Other Operating Income

0

0.05

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Sun Granite Export Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sun Granite Export Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H K Mohantay

Director

G K Mohantay

Director

Giridhar Bhavraju

Director

H K Panta

Director

R N Swain

Director

Kalpana Mohanty

Registered Office

Paniora,

P O Palaspur,

Orissa - 752054

Tel: 91-0674-2396278/2113773

Website: http://www.sungranite.co.in

Email: sungranite@sancharnet.in

Registrar Office

6 Mangoe Lane,

2nd Floor,

Kolkata - 700 001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Sun Granite Exports (SGEL) was incorporated in 1991 by K C Mohanty.It is engaged in the business of granite and marble exports with its unit at Khurda in Orissa.In Feb.96 the company completed the ere...
Read More

Reports by Sun Granite Export Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sun Granite Export Ltd share price today?

The Sun Granite Export Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Granite Export Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Granite Export Ltd is ₹12.94 Cr. as of 25 Jun ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sun Granite Export Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sun Granite Export Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 25 Jun ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sun Granite Export Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Granite Export Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Granite Export Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Jun ‘13

What is the CAGR of Sun Granite Export Ltd?

Sun Granite Export Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 124.03%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -14.16% and 1 Month at -9.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sun Granite Export Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sun Granite Export Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.63 %
Institutions - 3.59 %
Public - 72.78 %

