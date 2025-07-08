Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹12.12
Prev. Close₹12.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹12.12
Day's Low₹12.12
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
10.68
10.68
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-8.49
-7.38
Net Worth
2.19
3.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.03
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-93.03
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.55
As % of sales
834.48
125.16
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.1
-1.98
Depreciation
-0.42
-1.04
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.03
Op profit growth
-0.05
EBIT growth
-49.09
Net profit growth
-44.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.46
0.5
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.46
0.5
Other Operating Income
0
0.05
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H K Mohantay
Director
G K Mohantay
Director
Giridhar Bhavraju
Director
H K Panta
Director
R N Swain
Director
Kalpana Mohanty
Paniora,
P O Palaspur,
Orissa - 752054
Tel: 91-0674-2396278/2113773
Website: http://www.sungranite.co.in
Email: sungranite@sancharnet.in
6 Mangoe Lane,
2nd Floor,
Kolkata - 700 001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Sun Granite Exports (SGEL) was incorporated in 1991 by K C Mohanty.It is engaged in the business of granite and marble exports with its unit at Khurda in Orissa.In Feb.96 the company completed the ere...
Read More
Reports by Sun Granite Export Ltd
