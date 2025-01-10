To the Members of

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in note 27 of the standalone financial statements) The Company is engaged in the business of Research and Development of pharmaceutical products. The Company has various contractual arrangements with customers which are entered into at various stages of research and development. The Company recognizes revenue based on the contractual terms and performance obligations with customers. Some of these arrangements involve judgments which may impact the manner and timing of revenue recognition. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: Considering that contractual arrangements with customers involve judgments which may impact the manner and timing of revenue recognition, revenue recognition is considered as a key audit matter. • Read the accounting policy for revenue recognition of the Company and assessed compliance with the principles enunciated under Ind AS 115. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of managements controls in respect of revenue recognition. • Obtained a sample of contracts and reviewed the terms of the arrangements to determine whether the work performed under the contract qualified for revenue recognition having regard to the performance obligations under the contracts. • Assessed the disclosures in the accompanying standalone financial statements. Evaluation of direct tax and indirect tax litigations (as described in note 42 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has material direct tax and indirect tax litigations which involve significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes and accordingly it is considered as key audit matter. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls in respect of the identification and evaluation of tax litigations and the recording and reassessment of the related liabilities and provisions and disclosures. • Obtained list of ongoing tax litigations from management along with their assessment of the cases based on past precedents, judgements and matters in the jurisdiction, legal opinions sought by management, correspondences with tax department etc. • Engaged tax specialists, to evaluate managements assessment of the outcome of these litigations. Our specialists considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these tax litigations. • Assessed the disclosures in the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Boards Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except,

(i) for the matters stated in the paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(ii) the backup of books of account was not kept on the servers physically located in India on a daily basis from April 01, 2023 to June 05, 2023 as described in note 51(a) of standalone financial statements.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of books of accounts, the Company has not accrued / paid any managerial remuneration to its directors. Accordingly, the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are not applicable;

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph b above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer note 42 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and read with note 48 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and read with note 48 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 51(b) to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such audit trail has been enabled.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (the "Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records, where relevant, showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(i) (c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3a to the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company except for the following immovable properties:

Description Gross carrying value (INR in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held (In Year) Reason for not being held in name of Company R&D building located at Mahakali Caves Road. Andheri, Mumbai admeasuring 1041.29 square meters. 285.99 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited No 17 The building was transferred (pending registration) to the Company pursuant to a scheme of arrangement in the nature of demerger and transfer of Innovative Research and Development business of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High court of Gujarat. The agreement is in the name of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

(i) (d) The Company does not follow the revaluation model for subsequent measurement of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and having regard to the nature of the Companys business, the Company does not have any inventory during the year since procurements are issued directly for consumption to the user department. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (b) As disclosed in note 21 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crore in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, the quarterly return/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity, other than to its employees as follows:

Particulars Loans to employees (INR in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year 15.97 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 6.70

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and (B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans to its employees are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Since, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity, other than to its employees, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of any entity other than employees.

(iii) (c) The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to its employees where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment/ receipts are regular.

(iii) (d) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees during the year, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (d) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) (e) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees, there were no amounts which have fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same employees. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) (f) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees, there were no amounts granted which were either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Investments in respect of which provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company. Further, there are no loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues, where applicable and which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount involved (INR in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 3,738.83 AY 2013-14 and AY 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax, Interest and Penalty 6,941.27 April 2014 to June 2017 Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT)

Note: The amounts disclosed above are net of the payments made to the respective authorities where the dispute is pending and includes interest till the date of demand.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously not recorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(ix) (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix) (c) There are no term loans obtained during the year and hence reporting under clause (ix)(c) is not applicable.

(ix) (d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(ix) (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(ix) (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT–4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) Based on information and explanation provided by the management of the Company, the group does not have more than one Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 37,239 Lakhs in the current year and amounting to Rs. 21,410 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 47 to the standalone financial statements, the ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, the Company has obtained the letter of financial support from the Promoter Group Entity, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There are no amounts which are required to be spent under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.