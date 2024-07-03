Summary

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. (SPARC) is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company engaged in creating new drugs and delivery systems. The Company works on innovation and new product development for global markets. They undertake projects in research and technology for new chemical entities (NCEs) or new molecules, and novel drug delivery systems (NDDS). Sun Pharmaceutical Advanced Research Company Ltd was incorporated on March 1, 2006 as an innovative and development company. They commenced operations on March 22, 2006. As per Scheme of Arrangement, all assets and liabilities of the Innovative Research & Development business including Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS) division of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Research & Development undertaking stands transferred and vested in the Company with effect from Appointed date on February 28, 2007. The demerger became effective on March 28, 2007. On Scheme being effective, the Company ceased to be subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and the demerged Company.During the year 2009-10, the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India sanctioned a 15 year unsecured soft loan under their Drug and Pharmaceutical Research Programme for a project of the Company.During 2011, the Company announced USFDA approval for DOCEFREZ (docetaxel) for Injection. During 2014, the Company announced Govt. of India approval for Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Nanodispersion (PICN).On 1 Decembe

Read More