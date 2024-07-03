Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹199.99
Prev. Close₹199.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,016.67
Day's High₹208.3
Day's Low₹199.8
52 Week's High₹472.8
52 Week's Low₹189.75
Book Value₹-2.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,555.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.45
32.45
261.45
26.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.4
480.32
-230.22
-194.46
Net Worth
124.85
512.77
31.23
-168.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
252.95
76.81
78.25
181.02
yoy growth (%)
229.3
-1.84
-56.76
12.24
Raw materials
-18.17
-23.92
-26.8
-25.16
As % of sales
7.18
31.14
34.25
13.89
Employee costs
-91.58
-93.08
-100.92
-84.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-151.13
-312.4
-245.97
-119.03
Depreciation
-10.92
-9.48
-8.18
-8.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
59.11
-68.31
-89.36
46.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
229.3
-1.84
-56.76
12.24
Op profit growth
-56.46
27.78
97.72
94.16
EBIT growth
-54.64
25.98
109.73
72.79
Net profit growth
-51.62
58.58
65.49
70.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
75.55
238.78
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
75.55
238.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
29.47
10.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
T Rajamannar
Non Executive Director
Sudhir V Valia
Independent Director
Bhavna Doshi
Independent Director
Ferzaan Engineer
Independent Director
Robert Spiegel
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dilip S Shanghvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kajal Damania.
Non Executive Director
Vidhi Shanghvi
Reports by Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
Summary
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. (SPARC) is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company engaged in creating new drugs and delivery systems. The Company works on innovation and new product development for global markets. They undertake projects in research and technology for new chemical entities (NCEs) or new molecules, and novel drug delivery systems (NDDS). Sun Pharmaceutical Advanced Research Company Ltd was incorporated on March 1, 2006 as an innovative and development company. They commenced operations on March 22, 2006. As per Scheme of Arrangement, all assets and liabilities of the Innovative Research & Development business including Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS) division of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Research & Development undertaking stands transferred and vested in the Company with effect from Appointed date on February 28, 2007. The demerger became effective on March 28, 2007. On Scheme being effective, the Company ceased to be subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and the demerged Company.During the year 2009-10, the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India sanctioned a 15 year unsecured soft loan under their Drug and Pharmaceutical Research Programme for a project of the Company.During 2011, the Company announced USFDA approval for DOCEFREZ (docetaxel) for Injection. During 2014, the Company announced Govt. of India approval for Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Nanodispersion (PICN).On 1 Decembe
Read More
The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹202.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is ₹6555.99 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is 0 and 51.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is ₹189.75 and ₹472.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.20%, 3 Years at -11.56%, 1 Year at -47.83%, 6 Month at -15.92%, 3 Month at -3.53% and 1 Month at -6.56%.
