Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Share Price

202.02
(1.08%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open199.99
  • Day's High208.3
  • 52 Wk High472.8
  • Prev. Close199.87
  • Day's Low199.8
  • 52 Wk Low 189.75
  • Turnover (lac)3,016.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-2.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,555.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

199.99

Prev. Close

199.87

Turnover(Lac.)

3,016.67

Day's High

208.3

Day's Low

199.8

52 Week's High

472.8

52 Week's Low

189.75

Book Value

-2.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,555.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

6 Nov 2024|12:58 AM

At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.67%

Non-Promoter- 2.37%

Institutions: 2.37%

Non-Institutions: 31.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.45

32.45

261.45

26.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.4

480.32

-230.22

-194.46

Net Worth

124.85

512.77

31.23

-168.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.95

76.81

78.25

181.02

yoy growth (%)

229.3

-1.84

-56.76

12.24

Raw materials

-18.17

-23.92

-26.8

-25.16

As % of sales

7.18

31.14

34.25

13.89

Employee costs

-91.58

-93.08

-100.92

-84.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-151.13

-312.4

-245.97

-119.03

Depreciation

-10.92

-9.48

-8.18

-8.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

59.11

-68.31

-89.36

46.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

229.3

-1.84

-56.76

12.24

Op profit growth

-56.46

27.78

97.72

94.16

EBIT growth

-54.64

25.98

109.73

72.79

Net profit growth

-51.62

58.58

65.49

70.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

75.55

238.78

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

75.55

238.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

29.47

10.88

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

T Rajamannar

Non Executive Director

Sudhir V Valia

Independent Director

Bhavna Doshi

Independent Director

Ferzaan Engineer

Independent Director

Robert Spiegel

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dilip S Shanghvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kajal Damania.

Non Executive Director

Vidhi Shanghvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

Summary

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. (SPARC) is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company engaged in creating new drugs and delivery systems. The Company works on innovation and new product development for global markets. They undertake projects in research and technology for new chemical entities (NCEs) or new molecules, and novel drug delivery systems (NDDS). Sun Pharmaceutical Advanced Research Company Ltd was incorporated on March 1, 2006 as an innovative and development company. They commenced operations on March 22, 2006. As per Scheme of Arrangement, all assets and liabilities of the Innovative Research & Development business including Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS) division of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Research & Development undertaking stands transferred and vested in the Company with effect from Appointed date on February 28, 2007. The demerger became effective on March 28, 2007. On Scheme being effective, the Company ceased to be subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and the demerged Company.During the year 2009-10, the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India sanctioned a 15 year unsecured soft loan under their Drug and Pharmaceutical Research Programme for a project of the Company.During 2011, the Company announced USFDA approval for DOCEFREZ (docetaxel) for Injection. During 2014, the Company announced Govt. of India approval for Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Nanodispersion (PICN).On 1 Decembe
Company FAQs

What is the Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd share price today?

The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹202.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is ₹6555.99 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is 0 and 51.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is ₹189.75 and ₹472.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd?

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.20%, 3 Years at -11.56%, 1 Year at -47.83%, 6 Month at -15.92%, 3 Month at -3.53% and 1 Month at -6.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.67 %
Institutions - 2.38 %
Public - 31.95 %

