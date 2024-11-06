Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-151.13
-312.4
-245.97
-119.03
Depreciation
-10.92
-9.48
-8.18
-8.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
59.11
-68.31
-89.36
46.78
Other operating items
Operating
-102.95
-390.19
-343.51
-80.49
Capital expenditure
-12.99
68.33
-10.11
-29.54
Free cash flow
-115.94
-321.86
-353.62
-110.03
Equity raised
-88.16
428.31
490.49
261.65
Investing
-2.06
-99.08
97.92
9.65
Financing
291.64
69.2
5.42
56.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
85.47
76.56
240.2
217.6
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
