Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

192.68
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

SPARC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-151.13

-312.4

-245.97

-119.03

Depreciation

-10.92

-9.48

-8.18

-8.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

59.11

-68.31

-89.36

46.78

Other operating items

Operating

-102.95

-390.19

-343.51

-80.49

Capital expenditure

-12.99

68.33

-10.11

-29.54

Free cash flow

-115.94

-321.86

-353.62

-110.03

Equity raised

-88.16

428.31

490.49

261.65

Investing

-2.06

-99.08

97.92

9.65

Financing

291.64

69.2

5.42

56.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

85.47

76.56

240.2

217.6

SPARC : related Articles

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

6 Nov 2024|12:58 AM

At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

