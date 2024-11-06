iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Balance Sheet

185
(-2.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.45

32.45

261.45

26.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.4

480.32

-230.22

-194.46

Net Worth

124.85

512.77

31.23

-168.25

Minority Interest

Debt

56.23

15.67

79.21

236.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

181.08

528.44

110.44

68.13

Fixed Assets

146.44

132.75

118.23

95.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.22

290.9

11.66

6.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-122.64

-6.79

-20.67

-43.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

15.53

32.71

27.74

17.58

Debtor Days

25.36

Other Current Assets

167.08

262.18

121.23

100.59

Sundry Creditors

-149.82

-148.25

-72.19

-91.17

Creditor Days

131.55

Other Current Liabilities

-155.43

-153.43

-97.45

-70.39

Cash

155.06

111.58

1.23

9.31

Total Assets

181.08

528.44

110.45

68.14

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

6 Nov 2024|12:58 AM

At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

