Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.45
32.45
261.45
26.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.4
480.32
-230.22
-194.46
Net Worth
124.85
512.77
31.23
-168.25
Minority Interest
Debt
56.23
15.67
79.21
236.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
181.08
528.44
110.44
68.13
Fixed Assets
146.44
132.75
118.23
95.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.22
290.9
11.66
6.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-122.64
-6.79
-20.67
-43.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.53
32.71
27.74
17.58
Debtor Days
25.36
Other Current Assets
167.08
262.18
121.23
100.59
Sundry Creditors
-149.82
-148.25
-72.19
-91.17
Creditor Days
131.55
Other Current Liabilities
-155.43
-153.43
-97.45
-70.39
Cash
155.06
111.58
1.23
9.31
Total Assets
181.08
528.44
110.45
68.14
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
