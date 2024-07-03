Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
58.99
191.09
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
58.99
191.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
25.07
0.15
Total Income
84.06
191.24
Total Expenditure
355.26
315.58
PBIDT
-271.2
-124.34
Interest
0.78
7.42
PBDT
-271.98
-131.76
Depreciation
9.44
8.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-281.42
-140.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-281.42
-140.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-281.42
-140.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.67
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
32.45
32.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-459.73
-65.06
PBDTM(%)
-461.06
-68.95
PATM(%)
-477.06
-73.57
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.