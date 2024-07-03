Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
29.67
30.42
45.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.67
30.42
45.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.6
10.79
18.68
Total Income
31.27
41.21
63.81
Total Expenditure
225.94
238.87
238.78
PBIDT
-194.67
-197.66
-174.97
Interest
1.7
1.17
0.52
PBDT
-196.37
-198.83
-175.49
Depreciation
6.3
6.23
6.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
0.56
0.38
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-203.23
-205.44
-181.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-203.23
-205.44
-181.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-203.23
-205.44
-181.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.26
0
-5.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
32.45
32.45
32.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-656.11
-649.76
-387.7
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-684.96
-675.34
-402.76
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
