iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Annually Results

189.59
(-1.48%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:09:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

75.55

238.78

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

75.55

238.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

29.47

10.88

Total Income

105.02

249.66

Total Expenditure

477.65

452.84

PBIDT

-372.63

-203.18

Interest

1.69

7.63

PBDT

-374.32

-210.81

Depreciation

12.51

11.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

0.38

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-387.21

-222.58

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-387.21

-222.58

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-387.21

-222.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.93

-7.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

32.45

32.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-493.22

-85.09

PBDTM(%)

-495.45

-88.28

PATM(%)

-512.52

-93.21

SPARC: Related NEWS

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|12:58 AM

At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.