Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
75.55
238.78
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
75.55
238.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
29.47
10.88
Total Income
105.02
249.66
Total Expenditure
477.65
452.84
PBIDT
-372.63
-203.18
Interest
1.69
7.63
PBDT
-374.32
-210.81
Depreciation
12.51
11.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
0.38
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-387.21
-222.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-387.21
-222.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-387.21
-222.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.93
-7.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
32.45
32.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-493.22
-85.09
PBDTM(%)
-495.45
-88.28
PATM(%)
-512.52
-93.21
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.