Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
252.95
76.81
78.25
181.02
yoy growth (%)
229.3
-1.84
-56.76
12.24
Raw materials
-18.17
-23.92
-26.8
-25.16
As % of sales
7.18
31.14
34.25
13.89
Employee costs
-91.58
-93.08
-100.92
-84.3
As % of sales
36.2
121.18
128.96
46.56
Other costs
-278.17
-269.81
-193.13
-194.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
109.96
351.25
246.79
107.31
Operating profit
-134.97
-310.01
-242.6
-122.69
OPM
-53.35
-403.58
-310
-67.78
Depreciation
-10.92
-9.48
-8.18
-8.23
Interest expense
-10.65
-2.67
-0.12
-1.81
Other income
5.41
9.76
4.94
13.72
Profit before tax
-151.13
-312.4
-245.97
-119.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-151.13
-312.4
-245.97
-119.03
Exceptional items
0
0
48.97
0
Net profit
-151.13
-312.4
-196.99
-119.03
yoy growth (%)
-51.62
58.58
65.49
70.07
NPM
-59.74
-406.69
-251.72
-65.75
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.