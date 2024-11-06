iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192.68
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.95

76.81

78.25

181.02

yoy growth (%)

229.3

-1.84

-56.76

12.24

Raw materials

-18.17

-23.92

-26.8

-25.16

As % of sales

7.18

31.14

34.25

13.89

Employee costs

-91.58

-93.08

-100.92

-84.3

As % of sales

36.2

121.18

128.96

46.56

Other costs

-278.17

-269.81

-193.13

-194.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

109.96

351.25

246.79

107.31

Operating profit

-134.97

-310.01

-242.6

-122.69

OPM

-53.35

-403.58

-310

-67.78

Depreciation

-10.92

-9.48

-8.18

-8.23

Interest expense

-10.65

-2.67

-0.12

-1.81

Other income

5.41

9.76

4.94

13.72

Profit before tax

-151.13

-312.4

-245.97

-119.03

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-151.13

-312.4

-245.97

-119.03

Exceptional items

0

0

48.97

0

Net profit

-151.13

-312.4

-196.99

-119.03

yoy growth (%)

-51.62

58.58

65.49

70.07

NPM

-59.74

-406.69

-251.72

-65.75

SPARC : related Articles

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

6 Nov 2024|12:58 AM

At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

Read More

