Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.86
16.81
16.56
13.86
21.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.86
16.81
16.56
13.86
21.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
1.56
4.4
6.39
8.49
Total Income
12.9
18.37
20.96
20.25
29.67
Total Expenditure
115.77
110.17
122.39
116.48
112.65
PBIDT
-102.87
-91.8
-101.43
-96.23
-82.98
Interest
1.14
0.56
0.91
0.26
0.26
PBDT
-104.01
-92.36
-102.34
-96.49
-83.24
Depreciation
3.16
3.14
3.07
3.16
3.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
0.4
0.38
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-107.33
-95.9
-105.79
-99.65
-86.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-107.33
-95.9
-105.79
-99.65
-86.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-107.33
-95.9
-105.79
-99.65
-86.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.31
-2.96
-3.26
-3.07
-2.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.45
32.45
32.45
32.45
32.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-799.92
-546.1
-612.5
-694.3
-391.78
PBDTM(%)
-808.78
-549.43
-617.99
-696.17
-393.01
PATM(%)
-834.6
-570.49
-638.82
-718.97
-408.02
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
