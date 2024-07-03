iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Quarterly Results

194.36
(0.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.86

16.81

16.56

13.86

21.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.86

16.81

16.56

13.86

21.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

1.56

4.4

6.39

8.49

Total Income

12.9

18.37

20.96

20.25

29.67

Total Expenditure

115.77

110.17

122.39

116.48

112.65

PBIDT

-102.87

-91.8

-101.43

-96.23

-82.98

Interest

1.14

0.56

0.91

0.26

0.26

PBDT

-104.01

-92.36

-102.34

-96.49

-83.24

Depreciation

3.16

3.14

3.07

3.16

3.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

0.4

0.38

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-107.33

-95.9

-105.79

-99.65

-86.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-107.33

-95.9

-105.79

-99.65

-86.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-107.33

-95.9

-105.79

-99.65

-86.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.31

-2.96

-3.26

-3.07

-2.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.45

32.45

32.45

32.45

32.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-799.92

-546.1

-612.5

-694.3

-391.78

PBDTM(%)

-808.78

-549.43

-617.99

-696.17

-393.01

PATM(%)

-834.6

-570.49

-638.82

-718.97

-408.02

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

6 Nov 2024|12:58 AM

At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

Read More

