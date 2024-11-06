iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Board Meeting

SPARC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024) Clarification - Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of LODR regarding appointment of Ms. Vidhi Shanghvi as an Additional Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Reports ₹107.3 Crore Net Loss in Q2

6 Nov 2024|12:58 AM

At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

