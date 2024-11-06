Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024) Clarification - Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of LODR regarding appointment of Ms. Vidhi Shanghvi as an Additional Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024