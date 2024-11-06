|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024) Clarification - Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of LODR regarding appointment of Ms. Vidhi Shanghvi as an Additional Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
