|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|The 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 04:00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing / other Audio-Visual Means Intimation regarding Voting results and Scrutinizer Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
At the operating level, the EBITDA loss amounted to ₹102.9 Crore, a worsening from a loss of ₹91.4 Crore in the previous fiscal quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
