Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd Balance Sheet

18.5
(-4.88%)
Aug 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.89

5.89

5.89

5.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.09

Net Worth

5.79

5.79

5.79

5.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.79

5.79

5.79

5.8

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.19

-0.18

-0.32

-0.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.3

0.31

0.33

0.39

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.69

0.71

0.58

0.6

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.18

-1.2

-1.23

-1.33

Cash

0.04

0.02

0.15

0.19

Total Assets

5.8

5.79

5.79

5.81

