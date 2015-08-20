Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.89
5.89
5.89
5.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.09
Net Worth
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.8
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.19
-0.18
-0.32
-0.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.3
0.31
0.33
0.39
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.69
0.71
0.58
0.6
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.18
-1.2
-1.23
-1.33
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.15
0.19
Total Assets
5.8
5.79
5.79
5.81
