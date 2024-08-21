Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹18.5
Prev. Close₹19.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.53
Day's High₹18.5
Day's Low₹18.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.91
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.89
5.89
5.89
5.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
-0.09
Net Worth
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.57
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vimal S Raval
Independent Director
Tejashree Ajaybhai Jadhav
Independent Director
Dhaval Ranjitbhai Jadhav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd was incorporated in 1994. The Company is in the business of trading in shares and finance activity.
