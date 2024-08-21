iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd Share Price

18.5
(-4.88%)
Aug 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

18.5

Prev. Close

19.45

Turnover(Lac.)

15.53

Day's High

18.5

Day's Low

18.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.91

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:40 PM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 99.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.89

5.89

5.89

5.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.09

Net Worth

5.79

5.79

5.79

5.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.57

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

No Record Found

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vimal S Raval

Independent Director

Tejashree Ajaybhai Jadhav

Independent Director

Dhaval Ranjitbhai Jadhav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd

Summary

Sunbright Stock Broking Ltd was incorporated in 1994. The Company is in the business of trading in shares and finance activity.
