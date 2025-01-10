Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

To the Members of

Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the AuditorRss Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Our audit procedures with regards to key audit matter Refer Note 2.2 "Fair value measurement" and Note 2.4 (i) Reviewed the Accounting Policies used by the Company for accounting and disclosing Investments for compliance with the accounting framework. "Financial Assets" for relevant accounting policies and significant accounting estimates used by the Company. (ii) Evaluating valuation methodology recommended by Valuation Expert. The investment portfolio is valued at Rs. 6,763 crores which represents almost 97% of the total assets, where unquoted equity investments fair valued through OCI amounts to Rs.4,203 crores ("Investment") covering about 62% of investment value as at 31st March24. (iii) Verified the correctness of market inputs used and mathematical accuracy of the valuation analysis. As the above investments are not traded in the active market, fair value of these investments involved significant management judgments and estimate and were valued based on valuation recommendation provided by a Valuation Expert. (iv) Assessed the adequacy of internal controls, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls for initial recognition, subsequent measurement and disclosure of investments as on the reporting date as per applicable regulations. Determination of Fair Value includes the following approach : (v) Our team was supported by our in-house valuation specialist, especially in determining whether such valuation methodology is consistent with the market practice. • Market approach according to which the earnings and book value-based market multiples of peer companies in the same sectors have been considered after adjusting for illiquidity discount, if any; (vi) We also assessed whether the disclosures in relation to investments are compliant with the relevant Indian accounting requirements and appropriately present the sensitivities in the valuations based on alternative outcome. • Fair value based on agreements to buy/ sell an asset between the market participants; • Fair value determined as per discounted cash flow method based on projections of the investee Companies. The above valuations are categorized as Level 2 or Level 3 type of valuation, as the case may be, in accordance with Ind AS 113 Fair Value Measurement based on the available observable/ unobservable inputs. Accordingly, the valuation of unquoted investment was considered to be a Key Audit Matter, due to significant judgments associated with determining the fair value of investment and its materiality in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis; Boards Report including Annexure and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Their responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or had no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRss financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the ANNEXURE "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss Account (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with in this report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv) In our opinion, the financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified from being appointed as a director under sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act.

vi) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our Separate report in ANNEXURE "B".

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

vii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

viii) With respect to other matters to be included in the auditorRss report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2020, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations gives to us

a. The Company has disclosed the pending litigations which would impact its financial position Refer Note 30(c);

b. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or to in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiary;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii)Based on our audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) as mentioned above, contain any material mis-statement.

e. The final dividend and special dividend for the FY 2022-23 and interim dividend for the FY 2023-24 declared and paid by the Company are in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

As stated in Note 30b to the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed an interim and final dividend for the FY 2023-24 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure – "A" referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our audit report of even date to the members of Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

I a. i) The Company is maintaining proper records for its property plant and equipment (PPE) showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of those property plant and equipment.

ii) The Company is maintaining proper records for its intangible assets showing full particulars including appropriate classification.

b. The Company is having a policy of physical verification of PPE on regular interval of once in two years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The Company has conducted physical verification of PPE and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(I)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. No proceeding has been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under Clause 3(I)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

II Considering the nature of business of the Company, Clause 3(II) of the Order relating to inventories is not applicable.

III a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan, or advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investment, guarantees provided, security given which are prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) Since the Company has not granted any loan, or advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity/person, Clauses 3(III) (c) to (f) of the Order are not applicable.

IV The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made during the year. According to information and explanations given to us, all the investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company and the Company has not granted any loans or guarantees or securities during the year as envisaged under Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

V The Company has not accepted any deposits or any other amounts which are deemed to be deposits; Hence the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

VI The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act.

VII a. According to the information and explanations given to us, and records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, and records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable pending on account of any dispute as at 31st March 2024 except the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Financial Year Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 418.90 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 17.48 2018-19 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6.22 2020-21 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 315.52 2021-22 Assessing Officer

VIII According to the information and explanations given to us, and records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the nature of undisclosed income or income surrendered which needs to be accounted in the books of accounts during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

IX According to the information and explanations given to us, and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not obtained any loans or borrowings from any person/entity during the year or balance carried forward from prior periods. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(IX) of the Order is not applicable.

X a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any money through further public offer of equity shares during the year under review and hence reporting under Clause (X)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully convertible or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence reporting under Clause (X)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI a) During the course of our examination of books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither observed any instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company nor have we been informed of such case by the Management during the year;

b) In continuation to above, we, as statutory auditors, are not required to file Form ADT-4 under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(XI)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

XII The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under Clause 3(XII) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

XIV a) The Company has an internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit were considered for the purpose of statutory audit by us.

XV According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them contravening Section 192 of the Act.

XVI a) According to the information, explanation and representation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company is not required to register under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year under review;

c) According to the information, explanation and representation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company is an exempted Core Investment Company (CIC) and it continues to fulfill such criteria;

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the group does not have any other CIC.

XVII According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not incurred any cash loss in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year and hence reporting under Clause 3(XVII) of the Order is not applicable.

XVIII There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(XVIII) of the Order is not applicable.

XIX According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

XX a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has discharged its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations and hence not required to transfer amount, to Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act for other than ongoing projects.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company neither undertakes nor contributes towards ongoing project and accordingly reporting under Clause 3(XX)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure – "B" referred to in paragraph 2 Clause (vi) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our audit report of even date to the members of Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited ("the Company") as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under sections 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. The Guidance Note and those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk whether material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on, the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by ICAI.