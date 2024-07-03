iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Share Price

296.35
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open300.35
  • Day's High303.4
  • 52 Wk High433
  • Prev. Close303.4
  • Day's Low291.35
  • 52 Wk Low 146.25
  • Turnover (lac)346.56
  • P/E18.29
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value278.44
  • EPS16.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,582.05
  • Div. Yield2.54
View All Historical Data
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.05

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.79%

Foreign: 1.78%

Indian: 53.18%

Non-Promoter- 6.23%

Institutions: 6.23%

Non-Institutions: 38.16%

Custodian: 0.63%

Share Price

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.05

111.05

111.05

75.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,910.48

3,596.3

1,995.07

1,349.58

Net Worth

6,021.53

3,707.35

2,106.12

1,425.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.14

-1.18

-0.88

3.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

291.32

90.44

83.9

59.41

92.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

291.32

90.44

83.9

59.41

92.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.85

3.52

4.13

4.88

5.91

View Annually Results

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,349.35

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.6

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.42

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.7

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.5

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Srivats Ram

Independent Director

Shobhana Ramachandhran

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harsha Viji

Independent Director

R Venkatraman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puthucode Narayanan Srikant

Non Executive Director

Ananth Ramanujam

Independent Director

PRIYAMVADA RAMKUMAR

Non Executive Director

Sriram Viji

Independent Director

Sripriya Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd

Summary

Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated in August 11, 1954. The Company comes under the category of exempted Core Investment Company (CIC) and is not required to register with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investments, business processing and support services.During the year 2015, the Company credited an amount of Rs.256.56 crore to the Capital Reserve which pertains to the sale of 17,37,012 equity shares of the Company, held by SFL Shares Trust. The Company received the proceeds, being the sole beneficiary of the Trust. These shares accrued to the Trust on account of the merger of Lakshmi General Finance Limited with the Company, in the year 2005. During the year 2015, the Company mobilized fresh deposits aggregating to Rs.414.35 crore. Renewal of deposits during the year amounted to Rs.629.81 crore, representing 84% of the matured deposits of Rs.742.36 crore.During the year 2015, the Company raised term funding from Banks, Mutual funds, Insurance companies and others in the form of non-convertible debentures and term loans to the tune of Rs.3878 crore, across various tenors.As part of the overall funding plan, the Companys working capital limits with Consortium banks were retained at Rs. 1800 crore. During the year 2015, the Company also issued several tranches of commercial paper aggregating to Rs.8216 crore.During the year 2015, the Company raised r
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd is ₹6582.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd is 18.29 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd is ₹146.25 and ₹433 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd?

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.25%, 3 Years at 57.10%, 1 Year at 105.69%, 6 Month at 11.96%, 3 Month at -11.21% and 1 Month at -7.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.97 %
Institutions - 6.23 %
Public - 38.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

