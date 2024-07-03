Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹300.35
Prev. Close₹303.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹346.56
Day's High₹303.4
Day's Low₹291.35
52 Week's High₹433
52 Week's Low₹146.25
Book Value₹278.44
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,582.05
P/E18.29
EPS16.59
Divi. Yield2.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.05
111.05
111.05
75.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,910.48
3,596.3
1,995.07
1,349.58
Net Worth
6,021.53
3,707.35
2,106.12
1,425.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.14
-1.18
-0.88
3.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
291.32
90.44
83.9
59.41
92.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
291.32
90.44
83.9
59.41
92.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.85
3.52
4.13
4.88
5.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,349.35
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.6
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.42
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.7
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.5
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Srivats Ram
Independent Director
Shobhana Ramachandhran
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harsha Viji
Independent Director
R Venkatraman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puthucode Narayanan Srikant
Non Executive Director
Ananth Ramanujam
Independent Director
PRIYAMVADA RAMKUMAR
Non Executive Director
Sriram Viji
Independent Director
Sripriya Kumar
Reports by Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd
Summary
Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated in August 11, 1954. The Company comes under the category of exempted Core Investment Company (CIC) and is not required to register with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investments, business processing and support services.During the year 2015, the Company credited an amount of Rs.256.56 crore to the Capital Reserve which pertains to the sale of 17,37,012 equity shares of the Company, held by SFL Shares Trust. The Company received the proceeds, being the sole beneficiary of the Trust. These shares accrued to the Trust on account of the merger of Lakshmi General Finance Limited with the Company, in the year 2005. During the year 2015, the Company mobilized fresh deposits aggregating to Rs.414.35 crore. Renewal of deposits during the year amounted to Rs.629.81 crore, representing 84% of the matured deposits of Rs.742.36 crore.During the year 2015, the Company raised term funding from Banks, Mutual funds, Insurance companies and others in the form of non-convertible debentures and term loans to the tune of Rs.3878 crore, across various tenors.As part of the overall funding plan, the Companys working capital limits with Consortium banks were retained at Rs. 1800 crore. During the year 2015, the Company also issued several tranches of commercial paper aggregating to Rs.8216 crore.During the year 2015, the Company raised r
The Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd is ₹6582.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd is 18.29 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd is ₹146.25 and ₹433 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.25%, 3 Years at 57.10%, 1 Year at 105.69%, 6 Month at 11.96%, 3 Month at -11.21% and 1 Month at -7.87%.
