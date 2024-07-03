Summary

Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated in August 11, 1954. The Company comes under the category of exempted Core Investment Company (CIC) and is not required to register with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investments, business processing and support services.During the year 2015, the Company credited an amount of Rs.256.56 crore to the Capital Reserve which pertains to the sale of 17,37,012 equity shares of the Company, held by SFL Shares Trust. The Company received the proceeds, being the sole beneficiary of the Trust. These shares accrued to the Trust on account of the merger of Lakshmi General Finance Limited with the Company, in the year 2005. During the year 2015, the Company mobilized fresh deposits aggregating to Rs.414.35 crore. Renewal of deposits during the year amounted to Rs.629.81 crore, representing 84% of the matured deposits of Rs.742.36 crore.During the year 2015, the Company raised term funding from Banks, Mutual funds, Insurance companies and others in the form of non-convertible debentures and term loans to the tune of Rs.3878 crore, across various tenors.As part of the overall funding plan, the Companys working capital limits with Consortium banks were retained at Rs. 1800 crore. During the year 2015, the Company also issued several tranches of commercial paper aggregating to Rs.8216 crore.During the year 2015, the Company raised r

