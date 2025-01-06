Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.14
-1.18
-0.88
3.82
Other operating items
Operating
5.14
-1.18
-0.88
3.82
Capital expenditure
-0.72
-0.02
3.79
3.11
Free cash flow
4.42
-1.21
2.91
6.93
Equity raised
3,402.36
2,514.59
3,380.67
2,274.79
Investing
660.93
229.16
-1,108.38
2,366.11
Financing
2.37
3.41
2.14
0
Dividends paid
22.21
0
11.33
0.38
Net in cash
4,092.3
2,745.95
2,288.67
4,648.21
