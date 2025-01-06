iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

296.35
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025

Sundaram Fin.Hol FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.14

-1.18

-0.88

3.82

Other operating items

Operating

5.14

-1.18

-0.88

3.82

Capital expenditure

-0.72

-0.02

3.79

3.11

Free cash flow

4.42

-1.21

2.91

6.93

Equity raised

3,402.36

2,514.59

3,380.67

2,274.79

Investing

660.93

229.16

-1,108.38

2,366.11

Financing

2.37

3.41

2.14

0

Dividends paid

22.21

0

11.33

0.38

Net in cash

4,092.3

2,745.95

2,288.67

4,648.21

