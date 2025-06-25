Sundaram Finance Holdings increases 4.99% stake in IMPAL

Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited (SFHL) announced that its board has approved an acquisition of 4.99% equity stake in India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited (IMPAL). The transaction will take place through the block deal window.

As part of the acquisition, the company will acquire 6,22,752 equity shares of ₹10/- each. The transaction shall take place at the applicable price on the date of the execution.

At the existing price, the aggregate transaction value comes to ₹68 Crore.

On successful completion of this acquisition, Sundaram Finance’s stake in IMPAL will increase from existing 20% to 24.99%, announced the company in its filing with the bourses.

The company is expected to complete the proposed transaction by June 2026. With this acquisition, the company could be able to consolidate its position in group companies.

SFHL also iterated that Sundaram Finance Limited does not hold any stake in IMPAL.

SFHL mainly operates as a parent company for automotive businesses, including foundries, wheels, brakes, turbochargers and axles.

IMPAL is an all Indian distributor of motor parts and deals in engine group components, brake systems, fasteners, radiators, suspensions, axles, etc. The company reported a total revenue of ₹836 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

