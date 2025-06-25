iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sundaram Finance Holdings increases 4.99% stake in IMPAL

25 Jun 2025 , 10:33 AM

Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited (SFHL) announced that its board has approved an acquisition of 4.99% equity stake in India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited (IMPAL). The transaction will take place through the block deal window.

As part of the acquisition, the company will acquire 6,22,752 equity shares of ₹10/- each. The transaction shall take place at the applicable price on the date of the execution.

At the existing price, the aggregate transaction value comes to ₹68 Crore. 

On successful completion of this acquisition, Sundaram Finance’s stake in IMPAL will increase from existing 20% to 24.99%, announced the company in its filing with the bourses. 

The company is expected to complete the proposed transaction by June 2026. With this acquisition, the company could be able to consolidate its position in group companies. 

SFHL also iterated that Sundaram Finance Limited does not hold any stake in IMPAL.

SFHL mainly operates as a parent company for automotive businesses, including foundries, wheels, brakes, turbochargers and axles. 

IMPAL is an all Indian distributor of motor parts and deals in engine group components, brake systems, fasteners, radiators, suspensions, axles, etc. The company reported a total revenue of ₹836 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Sundaram Finance
  • Sundaram Finance Holdings
  • Sundaram Finance Holdings news
  • Sundaram Finance IMPAL
  • Sundaram Finance News
  • Sundaram Finance Stake
  • Sundaram Finance Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.