Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Management Discussions

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
SUNDARAM FINANCE DISTRIBUTION LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
BUSINESS REVIEW
During the year under review, the total commission earned through
distribution of insurance products of M/s. National Insurance Company
Limited and M/s. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited is Rs.136.10 lakhs as
against Rs.119.12 lakhs in the previous year. Your Company earned an income
of Rs.80.19 lakhs through distribution of various mutual fund/financial
products as against Rs.5.57 lakhs in the previous year. The profit after
tax for the year amounted to Rs.100.30 lakhs as against Rs.18.87 lakhs in
the previous year.
REDUCTION IN THE PAID-UP CAPITAL
During the year, the paid-up capital of the Company was reduced from
Rs.1,50,00,000/- divided into 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to
Rs.50,00,000/- divided into 5,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each pursuant
to the Order dated 23rd December 2005 passed by the Honourable High Court
of Judicature at Madras.