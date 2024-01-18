iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Dividend

293.3
(1.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:09:59 PM

Sundaram Fin.Hol CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend21 May 20245 Jul 2024-2.0541Final
The Board of Directors have also recommended a Final Dividend of ?2.05/- per share (41%).This together with the 1st interim dividend of Rs.2/- per share (40% on the face value of Rs.5/-) paid on 28th February 2024 and 2nd interim dividend of Rs.3.65/- per share (73% on the face value of Rs.5/-) payable on 18th June 2024, aggregate to a total dividend of ?.7.70/- per share (154% on the face value of Rs.5/-) for the year 2023- 24
Dividend21 May 202431 May 202431 May 20243.6573Interim 2
The Board of Directors have, at their meeting held today, declared an 2nd Interim Dividend of ?3.65/- per share (73%) for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up capital of ?111.05 cr., represented by 22,21,03,860 equity shares of ?5/- each, payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record Date - Friday, 31st May 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before 18th June 2024.
Dividend31 Jan 202413 Feb 202413 Feb 2024240Interim
Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 31, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2 per equity share.

