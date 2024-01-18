|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|-
|2.05
|41
|Final
|The Board of Directors have also recommended a Final Dividend of ?2.05/- per share (41%).This together with the 1st interim dividend of Rs.2/- per share (40% on the face value of Rs.5/-) paid on 28th February 2024 and 2nd interim dividend of Rs.3.65/- per share (73% on the face value of Rs.5/-) payable on 18th June 2024, aggregate to a total dividend of ?.7.70/- per share (154% on the face value of Rs.5/-) for the year 2023- 24
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|3.65
|73
|Interim 2
|The Board of Directors have, at their meeting held today, declared an 2nd Interim Dividend of ?3.65/- per share (73%) for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up capital of ?111.05 cr., represented by 22,21,03,860 equity shares of ?5/- each, payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record Date - Friday, 31st May 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before 18th June 2024.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|2
|40
|Interim
|Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 31, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2 per equity share.
