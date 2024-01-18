Dividend 21 May 2024 5 Jul 2024 - 2.05 41 Final

The Board of Directors have also recommended a Final Dividend of ?2.05/- per share (41%).This together with the 1st interim dividend of Rs.2/- per share (40% on the face value of Rs.5/-) paid on 28th February 2024 and 2nd interim dividend of Rs.3.65/- per share (73% on the face value of Rs.5/-) payable on 18th June 2024, aggregate to a total dividend of ?.7.70/- per share (154% on the face value of Rs.5/-) for the year 2023- 24

The Board of Directors have, at their meeting held today, declared an 2nd Interim Dividend of ?3.65/- per share (73%) for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up capital of ?111.05 cr., represented by 22,21,03,860 equity shares of ?5/- each, payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record Date - Friday, 31st May 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before 18th June 2024.

