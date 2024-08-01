|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration of 2nd Interim dividend if any and Recommendation of Final Dividend if any ,for the financial year 2023-24 and fixing the record date. Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 21, 2024, declared 2nd Interim Dividend of 3.65 per equity share (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and Interim Dividend SUNDARAM FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31-Jan-2024 for Dividend Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 31, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2 per equity share. Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.