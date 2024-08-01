iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

290
(2.67%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:24:53 PM

Sundaram Fin.Hol CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration of 2nd Interim dividend if any and Recommendation of Final Dividend if any ,for the financial year 2023-24 and fixing the record date. Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 21, 2024, declared 2nd Interim Dividend of 3.65 per equity share (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and Interim Dividend SUNDARAM FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31-Jan-2024 for Dividend Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 31, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2 per equity share. Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

Sundaram Fin.Hol: Related News

No Record Found

