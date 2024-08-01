Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration of 2nd Interim dividend if any and Recommendation of Final Dividend if any ,for the financial year 2023-24 and fixing the record date. Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 21, 2024, declared 2nd Interim Dividend of 3.65 per equity share (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024