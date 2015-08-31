Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1.7
3.46
yoy growth (%)
-50.9
Raw materials
-1.54
-3.19
As % of sales
90.53
92.13
Employee costs
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Other costs
-0.12
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.57
6.24
Operating profit
0.03
0.05
OPM
1.89
1.61
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0.03
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-89.35
NPM
0.18
0.87
