SectorTextiles
Open₹3.09
Prev. Close₹2.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.09
Day's Low₹3.09
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.09
1.08
1.05
1.17
Net Worth
6.09
6.08
6.05
6.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1.7
3.46
yoy growth (%)
-50.9
Raw materials
-1.54
-3.19
As % of sales
90.53
92.13
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0.03
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.9
Op profit growth
-42.42
EBIT growth
-86.38
Net profit growth
-89.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rameshchandra I Gandhi
Director
Devang R Gandhi
Director
Devanshi D Gandhi
Director
Fulain A Reshamwala
Director
Pravinchandra D Patel
Company Secretary
Laxmikant J Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sunday Exports Ltd
Summary
Sunday Exports Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and trading textile yarns in India. The company primarily offers pleating and embossed fabrics. It also involves in dyeing and printing, and woven fabric and job work of fabrics. The company is based in Surat, India.Sunday Exports was incorporated in the year 1994. The company exports polyester garments and apparels as well as scarves and made ups. Sunday Exports plant is located at Surat.The company is exploring the possibility to develop the better products and to provide better customer services to take on the severe competition in domestic market and maintain high level of growth in future.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.