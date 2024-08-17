iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunday Exports Ltd Share Price

3.09
(4.75%)
Aug 31, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sunday Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.09

Prev. Close

2.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.09

Day's Low

3.09

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sunday Exports Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sunday Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunday Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.48%

Non-Promoter- 44.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunday Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.09

1.08

1.05

1.17

Net Worth

6.09

6.08

6.05

6.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1.7

3.46

yoy growth (%)

-50.9

Raw materials

-1.54

-3.19

As % of sales

90.53

92.13

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0.03

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.9

Op profit growth

-42.42

EBIT growth

-86.38

Net profit growth

-89.35

No Record Found

Sunday Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunday Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rameshchandra I Gandhi

Director

Devang R Gandhi

Director

Devanshi D Gandhi

Director

Fulain A Reshamwala

Director

Pravinchandra D Patel

Company Secretary

Laxmikant J Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunday Exports Ltd

Summary

Sunday Exports Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and trading textile yarns in India. The company primarily offers pleating and embossed fabrics. It also involves in dyeing and printing, and woven fabric and job work of fabrics. The company is based in Surat, India.Sunday Exports was incorporated in the year 1994. The company exports polyester garments and apparels as well as scarves and made ups. Sunday Exports plant is located at Surat.The company is exploring the possibility to develop the better products and to provide better customer services to take on the severe competition in domestic market and maintain high level of growth in future.
