Sunday Exports Ltd Management Discussions

(i) Industry structure and developments

At present your company carry on the business of manufacturing, processing and trading n i Textile yarn, Dyeing & printing and job work of fabrics.

(ii) Opportunities, Threats, Risks and Concern Opportunities :

Yours company is expected to develop better product mix & better customer services to face the severe competition in domestic market as well as international market in future.

Threats, Risk and Concern :

Severe competition in domestic market & squeeze on margins due to competition. Products demand in industries as well as international Market.

- Changes in regulation and policy of state as well as Central Government, WTO Regulations.

- Timely Availability of Raw Materials.

(iii) Outlook

The company is exploring the possibility to develop the better products and to provide better customer services to face the severe competition in domestic market and maintain high level of growth in future.

(iv) Internal Control System and its adequacy.

Your company has committed to maintain high standard of internal control design to provide accuracy of information, efficiency of operations and proper security of assets of the company the adequacy of which has been reported by its auditors in their report as required under the Companies (Auditors Report) order 2003 as amended from time to time.

(v) Financial performance of the company :

The company has achieved a turnover of Rs.170.26 Lacs during the year 2011-2012. The net profit for the current financial year 2011-2012 is 0.32 Lacs as compared to the profit of Rs.3.02 Lacs that of financial year 2010-2011.

(vi) Material Developments in Human resources/ Industrial relations :

There has been no material development on the human resources. Industrial relations has been remained congenial during the year.

(vii) Cautionary Statement

The report contains forward-looking statements based on the perceptions of the company and the data and information available with the company. The company cannot guarantee the accuracy of various assumptions underlying such statements and they reflect companys current views of the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied due to change in general economic scenario, Indian market conditions, changes in the governments regulations, tax regimes etc.

The company assumes no responsibility to public for any amendments, modifications or revision of any of these statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, informations and events.