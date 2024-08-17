iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunday Exports Ltd Company Summary

3.09
(4.75%)
Aug 31, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sunday Exports Ltd Summary

Sunday Exports Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and trading textile yarns in India. The company primarily offers pleating and embossed fabrics. It also involves in dyeing and printing, and woven fabric and job work of fabrics. The company is based in Surat, India.Sunday Exports was incorporated in the year 1994. The company exports polyester garments and apparels as well as scarves and made ups. Sunday Exports plant is located at Surat.The company is exploring the possibility to develop the better products and to provide better customer services to take on the severe competition in domestic market and maintain high level of growth in future.

