To the Members of

m/s. sunil agro foods limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s. Sunil Agro Foods Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those (SAs) are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

1. The Company has not made provisions for Bad debt of Rs 97.56 lakhs (PY Rs.97.56 lakhs) in case of

one debtor Maiyas Beverage and Foods Private Limited which was referred to NCLT under Indian Bankruptcy Code and NCLT has passed the order on 10th May, 2019.As per NCLT order only 15.14% amount is payable to all the Sundry Creditors of Maiyas Beverage and Foods Private Limited. Companys total outstanding against Maiyas Beverage and Foods Private Limited at the time of referral to NCLT stood Rs.114.97 lakhs (PYRs.114.97 lakhs). Due to this Companys profit and Sundry debtors are overstated by Rs.97.56 lakhs (PYRs.97.56 lakhs).

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addresses the matter is provided in that context.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit A. Valuation of Inventories We obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions by: Refer to note 6 to the financial statements. The value of inventory is a key audit matter due to involvement of high risk, basis the nature of the food industry wherein value per unit is relatively insignificant but high volumes are involved which are dispersed across different point of sales . • Completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. Our audit procedures on the valuation and existence of inventories consisted mainly of the following: • Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification. • The inventories of the Company amounted to ^4839.15 lakhs as on 31st march 2024. • Our audit of inventories was focused around the risk that there would be a material misstatement relating to the existence of inventories and that the valuation of inventories which involves judgement of the management. • Verify that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted. • Reviewing the document and other record related to physical verification of inventories done by the management during the year. • Verify that inventories are valued in accordance with Ind AS 2 • According to the standalone financial statements accounting policies in note 45 (2.2) to the financial statements, inventories are measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. The company has procedures for identifying risk for obsolescence inventories based on estimated usage and shelf life of products. • As for the valuation of inventories, we assessed and reviewed the controls relating to valuation. For materials and supplies, we compared the price recognized in the balance sheet to the latest purchase invoice, to ensure that the inventory of materials and supplies is valued in accordance with the accounting policies applied. • To ensure that all inventories owned by the entity are recorded and recorded inventories exist as at the year-end and valuation has been done correctly. • Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. • Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. • Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year. Our Conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material Exceptions in the Inventory valuation. B. Revenue Recognition Refer to Note 22 to the financial statements. Our key audit procedures around revenue recognition included, but were not limited to, the following: The revenue of the Company consists primarily of sale of food products that are sold through distributors, modern trade and direct sale channels amongst others. Revenue is recognized when the control of products is transferred to the customer and there is no unfulfilled obligation. Depending on the contractual terms with the customers, this can be either at the time of dispatch or delivery of goods. • Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies of the Company including those relating to rebates and trade discounts, by evaluating compliance with the applicable accounting standards; • Performed substantive testing on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts for conversion charges and soudha settlement, invoices, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts, wherever applicable; The Company has large number of customers and the sales contracts with customers have different terms relating to transfer of control of underlying goods and the right of return. • Performed analytical review procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify any unusual and/or material variances; Owing to the volume of sales transactions, size of the distribution network and varied terms of contracts with customers, revenue is determined to be an area involving significant risk in line with the requirements of the Standards on Auditing and hence, requiring significant auditor attention. • Performed confirmation and alternative procedures on selected invoices outstanding as at the year-end; and examining whether money is actually received or income is reversed back in case of settlement contracts; The management is required to make certain key judgementsaround determination of transaction price in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers along with Conversion Charges and settlement of Soudha on cancellation of the contract, and on account of consideration payable to customers in the form of various discount schemes, returns and rebates. • Tested a select sample of revenue transactions recorded before the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue has been recognised in the appropriate financial period; • Examine a sample of manual journal entries posted to revenue ledgers to identify any unusual items; and • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in respect of revenue recognition in accordance with the applicable requirements. The Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator and this could create an incentive for revenue to be overstated or recognized before control has been transferred. Considering the aforesaid significance to our audit and the external stakeholders, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter for the current years audit. Our conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the recognition of revenue and incentives and discount expenses.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to the Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards)Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection, application, implementation and maintenance of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to the following:

The Company is having Debtors outstanding for more than 1 year amounting to Rs. 54.22 lakhs, for more than 2

years amounting to Rs. 84.78 lakhs and more than 3 years amounting to Rs. 296.70 lakhs those include disputed debtors of Rs. 178.89 lakhs. The company has not made any allowance for doubtful debtors as the Company is confidence of receiving the entire dues.

Our Audit opinion is not modified for the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. Except for the effect of the matters described in basis of qualified opinion paragraph above, in

our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules, 2015

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our Report expresses an Qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations which could impact its financial position as mentioned in Note No.32 to financial statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund has been transferred by the company on time and there has been no delay in transferring amount.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise ,that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lendor invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether,

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the audit trail has been made operational during the year for all relevant transactions recorded .Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail which being been tampered with.

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section197(16) of the Act as Amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limitlaid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statement of Sunil Aqro Foods Limited for the year ended 31st March. 2024

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of M/s. Sunil Aqro Foods Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(I) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment;

(B) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, these Properties, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) On basis of information and explanation given to us, Physical verification of Inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. Procedure of physical verification of Inventory followed by the management is reasonable & adequate in relation to the size of company and nature of its business and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to book records that were 10% or more.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Differences between Quarterly returns or statement filed by the company with banks and books of account are as follows:

Quarter As per bank return (in lakhs) As per books of account (in lakhs) Difference (in lakhs) % aqe of Differences Reason Q1 3384.10 3904.26 -520.16 -15.37% Returns to Bank has been submitted on Estimation Basis Q2 4603.10 4360.85 242.25 5.26% NA Q3 4839.10 4534.33 304.77 6.30% NA Q4 4918.00 4839.15 78.85 1.60% NA

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments, granted any secured or unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or to any of the parties. Accordingly, clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any loans, guarantees, and Investments to which the provision of sec 185 of the act apply. However regarding loans, guarantees, and Investments to which the provision of sec 186 apply such investment are within the limit provided under Section 186 of the act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public during the year. Accordingly, clause (v)of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Accordingly, clause (vi)of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us and on the basis of

our examination of the records of the company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, employees state insurance (ESI), Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities except Provident Fund for employees whos KYC has not been done.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, employees state insurance (ESI), Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears /were outstanding as at 31 March,

2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Provident Fund of Rs. 3.61 lakhs.

(b) Details of Statutory dues referred in clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March,

2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Disputed amount pending (Amount in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending. Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise duty 195.51 05/08/2010 to 31/10/2013 CESTAT Excise duty Penalty 195.51 Excise duty Interest Department yet to quantify the interest liability Until Payment made

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) .

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The company does not have Subsidiaries, associates or Joint Ventures, therefore reporting on clause (ix) (e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(f) The company does not have Subsidiaries, associates or Joint Ventures, therefore reporting on clause (ix) (f) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments)during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause (x)(b)of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during

the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There is not liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Sunil Agro Foods Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Sunil Agro Foods Limited("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31st, 2024

a) The company did not have an appropriate internal control system for obtaining external balance confirmation on periodic basis. This could potentially result in inaccurate assets and liabilities disclosed in the books of accounts.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the effects/possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria ,the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31,2024standalone financial statements of the Company, and our aforesaid report and opinion on Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting should be read in conjunction with our report of even date issued on the standalone financial statements of the Company.