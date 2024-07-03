Summary

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd (Formerly known Sunil Roller Flour Mill Pvt. Ltd.) was founded as a flagship Company in January, 1988 by Mr. B Shantilal, who began his career as a wheat broker. He then established Wheat Flour Mills, in Chitradurga and Coimbatore, which he soon left to pursue a separate flour mill endeavor in Brindavan and Belgaum. This had ultimately laid the foundation for Sunil Agro.The Company is involved in the milling, machining, and processing of wheat products into Chakki Atta, Maida and Sooji. With more than thirty years of experience in the milling industry, it now ventured into retail market with the own brand Sunishta, a collection of wheat flours, selling Chakki Atta, Maida and Sooji. The Company has contributed to the market with its state-of-the-art flour mill and chakki mill.The Company increased the production capacity from 180 metric tonnes to 280 metric tonnes per day during 2017-18. Further, it installed Flour Silos and started the uniform mixing of flour during 2018-19. It launched the New Consumer Pack in July, 2020, with a production capacity of 30-40 tonnes per month was increased to 120 tonnes per month.The Construction of new Floor was commissioned in August, 2021. The Company has associated General Mills for business with launch of manufacturing of rava. Further, it is working with General Mills to develop other business portfolios. The Company also purchased an Italian, modular, compact type milling machine for milling a variety of pulses, gr

