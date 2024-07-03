iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Share Price

137
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133
  • Day's High137
  • 52 Wk High260
  • Prev. Close140
  • Day's Low132.4
  • 52 Wk Low 130
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

133

Prev. Close

140

Turnover(Lac.)

0.31

Day's High

137

Day's Low

132.4

52 Week's High

260

52 Week's Low

130

Book Value

53.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.30%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 26.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.99

13

12.18

11.04

Net Worth

16.99

16

15.18

14.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

176.17

154.67

139.26

142.13

yoy growth (%)

13.9

11.06

-2.01

7.1

Raw materials

-156.93

-137.57

-123

-127.01

As % of sales

89.07

88.94

88.32

89.36

Employee costs

-3.06

-2.71

-2.6

-2.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.42

0.99

0.78

0.9

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.65

-1.47

-1.12

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.22

-0.32

-0.23

Working capital

11.73

2.83

-1.03

0.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.9

11.06

-2.01

7.1

Op profit growth

18.01

20.39

-0.37

-4.31

EBIT growth

17.84

-3.65

0.21

-1.17

Net profit growth

36.86

65.68

-30.53

-20.57

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sunil Agro Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

B Shantilal

CEO & Director

Pramodkumar S

Whole-time Director

Akshat Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sarika Bhandari

Non Executive Director

Manvi Jain

Independent Director

Nikhil Murthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunil Agro Foods Ltd

Summary

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd (Formerly known Sunil Roller Flour Mill Pvt. Ltd.) was founded as a flagship Company in January, 1988 by Mr. B Shantilal, who began his career as a wheat broker. He then established Wheat Flour Mills, in Chitradurga and Coimbatore, which he soon left to pursue a separate flour mill endeavor in Brindavan and Belgaum. This had ultimately laid the foundation for Sunil Agro.The Company is involved in the milling, machining, and processing of wheat products into Chakki Atta, Maida and Sooji. With more than thirty years of experience in the milling industry, it now ventured into retail market with the own brand Sunishta, a collection of wheat flours, selling Chakki Atta, Maida and Sooji. The Company has contributed to the market with its state-of-the-art flour mill and chakki mill.The Company increased the production capacity from 180 metric tonnes to 280 metric tonnes per day during 2017-18. Further, it installed Flour Silos and started the uniform mixing of flour during 2018-19. It launched the New Consumer Pack in July, 2020, with a production capacity of 30-40 tonnes per month was increased to 120 tonnes per month.The Construction of new Floor was commissioned in August, 2021. The Company has associated General Mills for business with launch of manufacturing of rava. Further, it is working with General Mills to develop other business portfolios. The Company also purchased an Italian, modular, compact type milling machine for milling a variety of pulses, gr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sunil Agro Foods Ltd share price today?

The Sunil Agro Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹137 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd is ₹41.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd is 0 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunil Agro Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd is ₹130 and ₹260 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd?

Sunil Agro Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.65%, 3 Years at -0.87%, 1 Year at -23.98%, 6 Month at -12.77%, 3 Month at -1.06% and 1 Month at -0.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.30 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 26.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Agro Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.