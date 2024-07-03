SectorFMCG
Open₹133
Prev. Close₹140
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹137
Day's Low₹132.4
52 Week's High₹260
52 Week's Low₹130
Book Value₹53.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.99
13
12.18
11.04
Net Worth
16.99
16
15.18
14.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
176.17
154.67
139.26
142.13
yoy growth (%)
13.9
11.06
-2.01
7.1
Raw materials
-156.93
-137.57
-123
-127.01
As % of sales
89.07
88.94
88.32
89.36
Employee costs
-3.06
-2.71
-2.6
-2.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.42
0.99
0.78
0.9
Depreciation
-1.68
-1.65
-1.47
-1.12
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.22
-0.32
-0.23
Working capital
11.73
2.83
-1.03
0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.9
11.06
-2.01
7.1
Op profit growth
18.01
20.39
-0.37
-4.31
EBIT growth
17.84
-3.65
0.21
-1.17
Net profit growth
36.86
65.68
-30.53
-20.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
B Shantilal
CEO & Director
Pramodkumar S
Whole-time Director
Akshat Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarika Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Manvi Jain
Independent Director
Nikhil Murthy
Summary
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd (Formerly known Sunil Roller Flour Mill Pvt. Ltd.) was founded as a flagship Company in January, 1988 by Mr. B Shantilal, who began his career as a wheat broker. He then established Wheat Flour Mills, in Chitradurga and Coimbatore, which he soon left to pursue a separate flour mill endeavor in Brindavan and Belgaum. This had ultimately laid the foundation for Sunil Agro.The Company is involved in the milling, machining, and processing of wheat products into Chakki Atta, Maida and Sooji. With more than thirty years of experience in the milling industry, it now ventured into retail market with the own brand Sunishta, a collection of wheat flours, selling Chakki Atta, Maida and Sooji. The Company has contributed to the market with its state-of-the-art flour mill and chakki mill.The Company increased the production capacity from 180 metric tonnes to 280 metric tonnes per day during 2017-18. Further, it installed Flour Silos and started the uniform mixing of flour during 2018-19. It launched the New Consumer Pack in July, 2020, with a production capacity of 30-40 tonnes per month was increased to 120 tonnes per month.The Construction of new Floor was commissioned in August, 2021. The Company has associated General Mills for business with launch of manufacturing of rava. Further, it is working with General Mills to develop other business portfolios. The Company also purchased an Italian, modular, compact type milling machine for milling a variety of pulses, gr
Read More
The Sunil Agro Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹137 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd is ₹41.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd is 0 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunil Agro Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunil Agro Foods Ltd is ₹130 and ₹260 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.65%, 3 Years at -0.87%, 1 Year at -23.98%, 6 Month at -12.77%, 3 Month at -1.06% and 1 Month at -0.36%.
