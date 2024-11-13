iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Board Meeting

Sunil Agro Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SUNIL AGRO FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Approval of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SUNIL AGRO FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
SUNIL AGRO FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SUNIL AGRO FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Approval of unaudited financial results for quarter ended December 31, 2023. Approval for the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

