Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SUNIL AGRO FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Approval of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SUNIL AGRO FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

SUNIL AGRO FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024